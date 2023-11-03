Mastery Coding Partners with Conejo Valley Unified School District to Turn Gamers Into Makers in Southern California
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations from 2022 to 2032.
In this project, students use the Unity Scripting API and user inputs to create a full game from scratch
This partnership will allow students to channel their passions for gaming into college and career opportunities in emerging technologies
Mastery Coding announced its partnership with Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) to bring its Game and App Certification Pathway to schools in the district. This collaboration reflects a shared vision between Mastery Coding and CVUSD to provide students in Southern California with additional opportunities to engage in high-demand tech sectors and to set them up with competitive advantages in future college and career opportunities.
“We all know that the students love video games. The launch of this partnership allows for the learners of CVUSD to develop career and college-ready computer science skills so that they can be ready for jobs created in a world changed by technology.”
Mastery Coding’s project-based curriculum is engaging, easy to implement, and prepares students for high-paying STEM careers. Designed for educators by educators, the Game and App Certification Pathway ensures that students grasp both the theoretical foundations of coding and its practical applications, such as game and app development. With an emphasis on turning gamers into makers, Mastery Coding’s courses help channel students’ passion for gaming into industry-recognized certifications and digital portfolios.
This partnership not only testifies to the increasing significance of technology in education but also underscores the commitment of both organizations to meeting the needs of the 21st-century learner. By integrating coding and game development into the academic framework, students are exposed to real-world applications of computer science, fostering not only technical expertise but also promoting soft skills such as teamwork, project management, and critical thinking skills.
Located in Thousand Oaks, Newbury Park, and Westlake Village, Conejo Valley Unified School District proudly serves more than 16,500 TK through grade 12 scholars. CVUSD also offers preschool, early child care, transitional kindergarten, magnet schools, a homeschool program serving students in grades TK-12, Century Academy, which provides a flexible, personalized curriculum to students in grades 6-12 of both online curriculum and on-campus small group courses, and other academic alternatives including Adult Education opportunities.
