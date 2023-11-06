Veterans receive a 75% discount on Space Professional Certification Levels I and II fees at Global Space University
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Space University (GSU) is a preeminent institution offering expansive online space training and certification programs. These programs are curated and administered under the aegis of the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and Space Education Training Center (SETC). GSU's core mission is to innovate and elevate the standards of space professional training on a global scale, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and unparalleled career progression opportunities for space professionals. Global Space University is a partnership between The Space Force Association and Integrity ISR.
Featuring a comprehensive curriculum and immersive training modules catering to a diverse range of space professionals—from those just beginning their journey in the space sector to seasoned veterans seeking further enrichment of their skills and knowledge. GSU offers an extensive array of courses, ensuring participants receive not just theoretical knowledge but also practical insights and hands-on experiences, essential for thriving in the ever-evolving space industry. Test options for certifications are available as well.
U.S. Armed Forces Veterans possessing space-related experience, GSU presents a unique opportunity to achieve Certification for level I and II courses by offering a 75% discount for test-out options through the end of November.
For more details and enrollment offered, visit https://globalspaceuniversity.org/for-our-veterans/. Veterans use the promotional coupon code CSP2023VET75 at checkout to activate your savings.
GSU extends its educational services not just to individual learners but also to employers aiming to invest in the development, retention, and mentoring of talent within the space sector. Employers striving to attract new talents and provide developmental pathways for their workforce are invited to explore the certification courses and testing options that GSU offers.
GSU is recognized for its knowledge and skill development in the space industry, ensuring that its certification courses remain accessible, innovative, and tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the space workforce. For a comprehensive understanding of the courses, eligibility criteria, and other offerings, please visit https://globalspaceuniversity.org.
About Global Space University:
Global Space University (GSU) is a partnership between the Space Force Association and Integrity ISR University to provide online space training and certification programs under the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and its Space Education Training Center (SETC). By developing innovative space training, we raise the global standards of excellence for all space professionals. The partnership provides synergy, collaboration, and extraordinary opportunities for space professionals looking to advance their careers. This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide.
About The Space Force Association:
SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national space power at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
About Integrity ISR:
Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR, Space, and Cyber strategy, training, and operations that enable personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Integrity ISR's number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters. ISR's partnership with SFA will allow them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe! For more information on Integrity ISR, visit www.integrityisr.com.
Rhonda Sheya
US Space Force Association
+1 720-345-4969
rhonda.sheya@ussfa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube