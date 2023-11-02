Individual health insurance market open enrollment starts November 1

October 25, 2023

The annual open enrollment period for Washington state’s individual health insurance market begins November 1, 2023, and runs through January 15, 2024.

Health coverage selected during open enrollment goes into effect on January 1, 2024, for plans selected by December 15. Washington residents can preview qualified health and dental plans through Washington Healthplanfinder — including plan offerings and prices — through October 30.

“We have a robust health insurance market,” said Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. “Given the annual changes in rates and available plans, I encourage anyone who needs health coverage to shop during open enrollment.”

Washington Healthplanfinder helps individuals and families find coverage that fits their health care needs and their budget. The online hub also connects tribal members to free or low-cost coverage and connects Washingtonians to Apple Health (Medicaid) coverage. This year, for the first time, coverage is also available to non-U.S. citizens.

In September, Kreidler approved an 8.9% average rate increase for the 14 insurers offering plans on the individual market. How much premium someone pays will depend on the plan they select, the number of people covered, their age, whether they smoke, and where they live.

The individual market is designed for people who do not get health insurance from their employer.

As of July 2023, an estimated 220,059 were enrolled in the individual health insurance market. Approximately 192,085 people bought their coverage through the Exchange. More than 75% of them received some financial help to pay their monthly premium.