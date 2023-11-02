Wonderful Pistachios Launches “Remember, They’re Wonderful” Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios launched a new advertising campaign, “Remember, They’re Wonderful,” to remind consumers that the pistachios they know and love are the ones with the word Wonderful right on the bag.



As America’s #1 snack nut, Wonderful Pistachios is the trusted brand with superior taste, offering a wide range of delicious flavors and varieties that are unrivaled in the market. The new campaign highlights that everyone knows Wonderful Pistachios delivers the highest quality nuts with consistent taste, texture, and flavor that is in fact “wonderful” just as its name suggests.





“Remember, They’re Wonderful” features four 15-second television spots that will air on TV, OTT and digital platforms as an extension of Wonderful Pistachios revitalized “Get Crackin” campaign that launched in January 2023. Now live, “Reading is Wonderful,” “Literally Wonderful,” “Branding is Wonderful” and “A Wonderful Clue” physically show viewers how to spot Wonderful Pistachios by pointing to the word on the bag.

“We put the pistachio category on the map with our iconic black bag, and now we’ll be making our brand name even more recognizable with this simple yet clever approach to how we are Wonderful,” shared Diana Salsa, vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios.

The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency.

To view all Wonderful Pistachios’ recent campaigns, visit YouTube.com/WonderfulPistachios. For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, visit WonderfulPistachios.com or Get Crackin’ with @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios, America's #1 Nut, is available in five In-Shell varieties and seven No Shells varieties for a perfect guilt-free snack. Made by the world's largest integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley, Wonderful Pistachios are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Wonderful Pistachios can be found in stores globally and online.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Wonderful Halos, JUSTIN wine, and Teleflora. For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow Wonderful Pistachios on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

