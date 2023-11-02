Submit Release
TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share
amounts) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30,
2023 		September 30,
2022 		September 30,
2023 		September 30,
2022
Net earnings 17,690 11,920 17,753 14,421
Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.72 0.49 0.72 0.59

Operating Data

  Three months ended Nine months ended
  September 30,
2023 		September 30,
2022 		September 30,
2023 		September 30,
2022
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members     15,530 16,014
Championship rounds – Canada 567,000 583,000 958,000 1,027,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada     35.5 37.5
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada     2.0 2.0
Championship rounds – U.S. 33,000 32,000 202,000 199,000
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.     6.5 8.0

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Operating revenue $ 67,635   $ 65,009  
Direct operating expenses(1)   47,264     42,687  
     
Net operating income(1)   20,371     22,322  
     
Amortization of membership fees   1,469     1,329  
     
Depreciation and amortization   (3,607 )   (4,493 )
     
Interest, net and investment income   2,327     (1,510 )
     
Other items   2,610     (1,517 )
     
Income taxes   (5,480 )   (4,211 )
     
Net earnings $ 17,690   $ 11,920  


  For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Operating revenue $ 158,798   $ 155,677  
Direct operating expenses(1)   122,237     115,210  
     
Net operating income(1)   36,561     40,467  
     
Amortization of membership fees   3,582     3,349  
     
Depreciation and amortization   (10,561 )   (13,375 )
     
Interest, net and investment income   6,608     (812 )
     
Other items   (10,962 )   (7,669 )
     
Income taxes   (7,475 )   (7,539 )
     
Net earnings $ 17,753   $ 14,421  

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Net operating income (loss) by segment    
Canadian golf club operations $ 21,173   $ 23,626  
US golf club operations    
(2023 - US $259,000: 2022 - US loss $375,000)   347     (493 )
Corporate and other   (1,149 )   (811 )
     
Net operating income(1) $ 20,371   $ 22,322  
     


  For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Net operating income (loss) by segment    
Canadian golf club operations $ 34,314   $ 40,209  
US golf club operations    
(2023 - US $3,398,000: 2022 - US $2,482,000)   4,585     3,120  
Corporate and other   (2,338 )   (2,862 )
     
Net operating income(1) $ 36,561   $ 40,467  
     

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Annual dues $ 17,230 $ 16,967
Golf   18,570   17,965
Corporate events   4,322   4,855
Food and beverage   15,714   16,035
Merchandise   5,611   5,760
Real estate   3,291   -
Rooms and other   2,897   3,427
     
Operating revenue $ 67,635 $ 65,009
     


  For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Annual dues $ 51,906 $ 51,055
Golf   38,343   37,645
Corporate events   6,939   7,452
Food and beverage   27,153   27,360
Merchandise   11,531   11,281
Real estate   18,821   15,811
Rooms and other   4,105   5,073
     
Operating revenue $ 158,798 $ 155,677
     

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Operating cost of sales $ 9,232 $ 8,868
     
Real estate cost of sales   3,816   -
     
Labour and employee benefits   22,429   22,092
     
Utilities   2,193   2,506
     
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,246   1,382
     
Property taxes   463   441
     
Insurance   1,099   924
     
Repairs and maintenance   1,623   1,252
     
Turf operating expenses   1,120   1,159
     
Fuel and oil   676   681
     
Other operating expenses   3,367   3,382
     
Direct Operating Expenses(1) $ 47,264 $ 42,687


  For the nine months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Operating cost of sales $ 17,012 $ 16,170
     
Real estate cost of sales   19,093   16,394
     
Labour and employee benefits   51,807   49,590
     
Utilities   5,771   6,146
     
Selling, general and administrative expenses   4,058   4,266
     
Property taxes   2,999   2,776
     
Insurance   3,298   2,705
     
Repairs and maintenance   4,456   3,878
     
Turf operating expenses   3,484   3,517
     
Fuel and oil   1,215   1,416
     
Other operating expenses   9,044   8,352
     
Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 122,237 $ 115,210

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue increased 4.0% to $67,635,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 from $65,009,000 in 2022 due to the revenue from the two Highland Gate home sales in 2023 as compared to none in 2022.

Direct operating expenses increased 10.7% to $47,264,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 from $42,687,000 in 2022 due to the cost of sales from the two Highland Gate home sales in 2023 as compared to none in 2022, as well as above normal increases in labour and certain operating expenses. It continues to be a challenging environment in being able to manage labour costs due to the above normal minimum wage increases and a competitive environment for hiring staff.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $21,173,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 from $23,626,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of ClubLink’s lease of The Country Club which expired as of December 31, 2023, as well as above normal increases in labour and certain operating expenses. There has also been a noticeable decline in traffic in the Muskoka, Ontario tourist region this summer which has affected the results of the Company’s resorts which operate in this area.

Depreciation and amortization decreased 19.7% to $3,607,000 in 2023 from $4,493,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of The Country Club lease which has also resulted in a decline in depreciation of right-of-use assets.

Interest, net and investment income increased to $2,327,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 from an expense of $1,510,000 in 2022 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT. In 2022, the Company paid off several non-revolving mortgages in advance of their due dates. The payoff amounts totaled $46,303,000 (US$35,169,000) and resulted in prepayment penalties totaling $2,604,000.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

  For the three months ended
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
     
Foreign exchange loss $ (165 ) $ (440 )
Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities   (9,859 )   (1,915 )
Contingent contractual obligation   6,620     -  
Gain on sale of investments in joint venture   6,521     -  
Loss on real estate fund investments   (679 )   -  
Equity income from investments in joint ventures   97     623  
Insurance proceeds   188     220  
Other   (113 )   (5 )
     
Other items $ 2,610   $ (1,517 )
     

At September 30, 2023, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $9,859,000 on its investment in marketable securities (September 30, 2022 - $1,915,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

The contingent contractual obligation of USD$5,000,000 (CDN$6,620,000) originating from the sale of White Pass in 2018 expired in July 2023 and as such has been reversed since it had not been expended.

On September 20, 2023, the Company completed the divestiture of its investment in the Geranium real estate management company along with other non-Highland Gate joint ventures in which it was a co-investor with the Geranium Group. These assets were purchased by the Company’s co-investors with Geranium. Total proceeds for the transaction were $12,500,000 including deferred proceeds of $5,300,000. A gain of $6,521,000 was recorded as a result of the transaction.

Net earnings increased to $17,690,000 for the three month period ended September 30, 2023 from $11,920,000 in 2022 due to the change in other items described above. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 72 cents per share in 2023, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 49 cents in 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as at November 30, 2023.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 44 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 34 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca

 

 

 


TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Eligible Dividend

