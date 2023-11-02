Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Nov. 9 Special Meeting, Virtual Public Hearing

November 2, 2023

Students, educators encouraged to give feedback on new college and career readiness proposal

BALTIMORE (November 2, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a special meeting and virtual public hearing on Thursday, November 9, regarding recommendations for a new College and Career Readiness (CCR) Standard. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom beginning at 4:30 p.m. The public hearing portion of the agenda will begin at 6 p.m.

Members of the public can view both the meeting and hearing via livestream. The meeting will include a report regarding Statewide Literacy Expert Instructional Support Teams. Prior to the public hearing, there will be a review of the CCR Standard proposal currently under consideration by the State Board along with panels consisting of stakeholders that will provide feedback on the proposal. A summary of the proposal can be found here.

The State Board has received results from a study of the interim CCR Standard, which was adopted in February 2022 as part of the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation. The study recommended providing multiple measures for students to demonstrate college and career readiness, including grade point averages (GPAs).

The current CCR interim standard requires students to meet or exceed state assessment proficiency rates in both English and mathematics. The State Board plans to vote on the proposal at their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, December 5.

Registration for public comment ends at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified and will be called upon to provide their comments in the order in which they are registered. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

