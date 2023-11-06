MUSIC CONNECTION’S CURRENT HARVEY KUBERNIK—TRAVIS PIKE INTERVIEW SUGGESTS AN OPPORTUNITIES FOR ESTABLISHED PUBLISHERS

OTHERWORLD COTTAGE INDUSTRIES HAS RELOCATED TO METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND IS MAKING CHANGES TO ITS BOOK AND MUSIC PUBLISHING POLICIES

MADISON, TENNESSEE, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1975 Travis Edward Pike completed his first draft of "Changeling," an original occult rock musical intended for the stage. He finished recording the first demo album of its music in 1976, resulting in "Changeling" being optioned by Cine-Media International, but Cine-Media, without a partner, was unable to fund the musical fantasy adventure.

Pike became Cine-Media International's Director of Production, and in 1981 co-created, pre-recorded the music, and directed Cine-Media’s 30-minute TV pilot "Fandango," a Country-Western Musical Variety show starring the Jerry Johnson Band and featuring special guest star Barbi Benton, best known for her comedy skits on the Hee-Haw TV series,

In 1984 David Carr, who worked with the Ventures for years, asked Travis to co-produce, direct and supervise the editing of the internationally popular Ventures long-form music video celebrating the 25th anniversary of NASA for Award Records and Tapes titled "Ventures in Space."

In 1987 Pike brought his rewritten original "Changeling," updated music and new arrangements, to David Pinto’s studio to record a new album to go with the new screenplay then retitled "Morningstone."

Scouted and prepped for a 1993 production in the UK, "Morningstone" required expensive special effects, fantasy sets, action props, and CGI elements, and some potential investors wanted it to be first released as a novel along with an album of its music, that if successful, would not only generate income, but create demand for the film, before it ever went into production.

Pike’s November 2019 Otherworld Cottage publication of "Changeling’s Return, a novel approach to the music" won a 2020 Bronze Medal eLit Award, a 2020 E2 Media Award of Excellence, and to date, the book and 53-minute CD album of its music, "Changeling’s Return, a novel musical concept," have both enjoyed excellent reviews in fan magazines Shindig!, Ugly Things, and Goldmine, but the 2020 Covid pandemic put plans for "Changeling’s Return" on hold – until this current Harvey Kubernik Music Connection Magazine interview.

About Harvey Kubernik:

Otherworld Cottage Industries has published three of Harvey Kubernik’s many books, including 2020’s Docs That Rock, Music That Matters featuring interviews with D. A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus, Albert Maysles, Murray Lerner, Morgan Neville, Dr. James Cushing, Curtis Hanson, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Andrew Loog Oldham, Dick Clark, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore, Robby Krieger, Alan Arkush, David Leaf and Travis Pike.

About

Multi-talented, award-winning writer, producer, director, actor, singer and songwriter, video, film and sound editor, poet, publisher, webmaster, former Director of Production for Cine-Media International, and New Playwrights Foundations’ Chairman Emeritus Travis Edward Pike’s DBA, Otherworld Cottage Industries is an independent association of highly-skilled colleagues in Los Angeles, California, home of the Hollywood Entertainment Industry. Since its inception in 2013, Otherworld Cottage has been publishing and marketing Pike’s original songs, books and motion picture productions, and designing and/or publishing and promoting related music and pop culture books for industry related entities, drawing from the extraordinary, underemployed Hollywood talent pool, ensuring the quality of all its products. To learn more about Otherworld Cottage Industries and Travis Edward Pike, visit:

https://otherworldcottageindustries.com

