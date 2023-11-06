John Rosemond, Revered Parenting Expert, Reveals Government Influence on US Parenting and Child Consequences

John Rosemond

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Rosemond, a highly acclaimed family psychologist and the Founder of ParentGuru® sounds an urgent call for a return to the lost art of childhood play. Rosemond sheds light on the dire consequences of excessive adult intervention in children's recreational activities and the alarming decline in children's mental health since then.

"Forty-odd years ago, in 'The Disappearance of Childhood' (Delacourt, 1982), Neil Postman warned of the consequences to children (and, by extension, all of us) of adult micro-management of children's recreation. Since the release of his prescient book, the "sandlot" game has become all-but extinct, and child mental health has taken a nosedive," explains Rosemond.

Rosemond emphasizes that children are often unwitting pawns in the quest for adult parenting self-fulfillment. They willingly comply with adult-dictated schedules, activities, and play preferences without comprehending the profound repercussions of this loss of autonomy. "Play" has transformed into a structured performance, with children meticulously guided on what to play, how to play, and where they can play by well-meaning adults, adds Rosemond.

"Over the past half-century, American parenting has become an insidious form of Big Government. Paradoxically, even many of the same parents who decry Big Government from the Beltway practice it in their families," says Rosemond.

Rosemond urges parents, caregivers, and society as a whole to heed the warning of Neil Postman and take a step back, allowing children the freedom to explore, create, and play without unwarranted adult intervention. By recognizing the value of unstructured, self-directed play, a brighter and healthier future for children is ensured.

Rosemond has made an indelible mark on the landscape of child-rearing and family dynamics. Recently, he retired his weekly newspaper column, the longest-running syndicated column in American newspaper history, written continuously by a single individual. Published in over 500 newspapers, his column has been a trusted source of wisdom and guidance for countless families.

Now, Rosemond is channeling his boundless energy and expertise into new and exciting ventures. He has embarked on creating a Substack platform, where he continues to share his timeless insights on parenting and family life. Rosemond has also launched a captivating weekly podcast titled "Because I Said So!" This engaging podcast provides a dynamic platform for him to delve deeper into the intricacies of parenting, offering listeners an auditory journey through his vast reservoir of knowledge.

