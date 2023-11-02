Submit Release
Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 7, 2023

Greenwich, Conn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-833-470-1428, access code number 495860. There will be a recording available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-866-813-9403. The replay pass-code number is 176763.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


