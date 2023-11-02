Cibus to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a global leader in gene editing in agriculture and the development of productivity traits in plants, today announced that the Company will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Cibus’ management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and other company updates.



Title: Cibus, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Event Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Participant Numbers: +1-877-243-8548 (U.S.), +1-312-281-2974 (International)

Event Link: https://investor.cibus.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available through Thursday, November 23, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S.), +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay passcode: 22028314.

A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "News & Events” in the Investor section of the Company's website, investor.cibus.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

