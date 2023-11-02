Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2023 Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

SAN DIEGO, California, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the 2023 Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, which takes place November 16th, 2023, at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Kamal Adawi, Exagen’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at 9:30 AM ET. Interested parties may access the webcast of the presentation using a link on Exagen’s website at https://investors.exagen.com/events.



About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com and follow @ExagenInc on Twitter.

Investor Relations

Exagen Inc.

Ryan Douglas

rdouglas@exagen.com

760.560.1525

Company

Exagen Inc.

Kamal Adawi, Chief Financial Officer

kadawi@exagen.com