Anika Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year 2023 Financial Guidance on Growing Momentum Across the Business

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $41.5 million, up 3% compared to $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. OA Pain Management 1 revenue of $24.9 million, up 2% Joint Preservation and Restoration revenue of $13.5 million, up 14% Non-Orthopedic 1 revenue of $3.1 million, down 22%

Gross margin was 60%, including $1.6 million of non-cash acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and $0.7 million of product rationalization charges; Adjusted gross margin 2 was 66%.

was 66%. Net loss was ($6.6) million, or ($0.45) per share, which includes a $4.2 million, or $0.29 per share, net of tax charge for the discontinuation of a software development project, compared to net loss of ($4.2) million, or ($0.29) per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income 2 was breakeven, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss 2 of ($0.7) million, or ($0.05) per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

was breakeven, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of ($0.7) million, or ($0.05) per share, in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

was $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Cash from operations was $6.5 million; ending cash balance was $70.7 million.

1 Revenue from veterinary products historically reported in OA Pain Management is now reported in the Non-Orthopedic product family to provide investors a more accurate representation of the performance of Anika’s business.

2 See description of non-GAAP financial information contained in this release.

“We are very pleased with our strong third quarter results, which underscore the strength of our strategy and the power of the growth engine we have created,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “We delivered 14% growth in Joint Preservation and Restoration and higher-than-expected growth in OA Pain Management, which has grown 11% year-to-date. In the third quarter, we also continued to advance our product pipeline across Joint Preservation and Restoration, successfully completed the full market launch of our RevoMotion Reverse Shoulder System, received FDA clearance for both our new HA-based regenerative rotator cuff patch, the Integrity Implant System, and the biocomposite version of our X-Twist Fixation System, with launches on track for the first quarter of 2024. Each of these milestones position Anika to accelerate Joint Preservation and Restoration growth in 2024, as we continue to focus on commercial execution and actively managing our costs to drive improved profitability.”

Recent Business Highlights

Building a Best-in-Class Portfolio of Joint Preservation and Restoration Solutions Successful full market release of RevoMotion™ Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty System at 2023 Orthopeadic Summit: Evolving Technologies (OSET) Annual meeting, expanding Anika’s shoulder arthroplasty portfolio into the more than $1 billion U.S. reverse shoulder market. Integrity Implant System, Anika’s HA-based regenerative rotator cuff patch system, and biocomposite version of X-Twist Fixation System both received final FDA clearance and are on-track for launch in the first quarter of 2024. Expanding medical education nationally with more than 500 U.S. surgeons trained in 2023 on the safe and effective use of Anika’s full Joint Preservation and Restoration product portfolio.

Increasing Leadership in OA Pain Management Increasing #1 U.S. market share position in OA Pain Management with single-injection Monovisc ® and multi-injection Orthovisc ® . Cingal ® , Anika’s next generation non-opioid single-injection HA-based osteoarthritis pain product, maintains consistent double-digit growth outside the U.S. Anika is awaiting FDA feedback on proposed non-clinical next steps regarding Cingal U.S. regulatory approval following a type-C meeting with the FDA in early 2023 and its success in meeting its latest Phase III Pivotal primary endpoint in the fall of 2022. Continuing to explore commercial partnerships for Cingal in the U.S. and select Asian markets.





Fiscal 2023 Revenue Outlook

The Company has raised its overall revenue outlook for fiscal year 2023 to between $164 million and $166 million, representing growth of 5% to 6% compared to 2022, up from its previous range of $159.5 million to $163 million.

Revenue ranges by product family are:

OA Pain Management* of $99.75-$101 million, up 8% to 10%

Joint Preservation and Restoration of $54.75-$55.5 million, up 9% to 10%

Non-Orthopedic* of approximately $9.5 million, down ~30%



* Effective January 1, 2023, the Company began to report revenue from product sales to veterinary customers within the Non-Orthopedic product family whereas such revenue had been previously reported within the OA Pain Management product family. The Company’s growth outlook reflects this reclassification for both 2023 and 2022.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the NIne Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue $ 41,465 $ 40,264 $ 123,691 $ 116,614 Cost of Revenue 16,521 17,485 46,932 47,169 Gross Profit 24,944 22,779 76,759 69,445 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,791 7,301 25,105 20,433 Selling, general and administrative 24,827 21,276 75,512 61,745 Total operating expenses 32,618 28,577 100,617 82,178 Loss from operations (7,674 ) (5,798 ) (23,858 ) (12,733 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 635 436 1,735 378 Loss before income taxes (7,039 ) (5,362 ) (22,123 ) (12,355 ) Benefit from income taxes (463 ) (1,187 ) (2,456 ) (2,404 ) Net loss $ (6,576 ) $ (4,175 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (9,951 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (0.68 ) Diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,635 14,603 14,659 14,542 Diluted 14,635 14,603 14,659 14,542





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, ASSETS 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,651 $ 86,327 Accounts receivable, net 34,682 34,627 Inventories, net 43,724 39,765 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,721 8,828 Total current assets 156,778 169,547 Property and equipment, net 45,937 48,279 Right-of-use assets 29,053 30,696 Other long-term assets 18,951 17,219 Deferred tax assets 1,424 1,449 Intangible assets, net 68,762 74,599 Goodwill 7,253 7,339 Total assets $ 328,158 $ 349,128 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,251 $ 9,074 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,813 18,840 Total current liabilities 28,064 27,914 Other long-term liabilities 400 398 Deferred tax liability 1,955 6,436 Lease liabilities 27,253 28,817 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 146 146 Additional paid-in-capital 85,852 81,141 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,564 ) (6,443 ) Retained earnings 191,052 210,719 Total stockholders' equity 270,486 285,563 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 328,158 $ 349,128





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30,

For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit $ 24,944 $ 22,779 $ 76,759 $ 69,445 Product rationalization related charges 748 2,636 748 2,636 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 1,561 1,562 4,684 4,686 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 27,253 $ 26,977 $ 82,191 $ 76,767 Unadjusted Gross Margin 60 % 57 % 62 % 60 % Adjusted Gross Margin 66 % 67 % 66 % 66 % Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30,

For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,576 ) $ (4,175 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (9,951 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net (635 ) (436 ) (1,735 ) (378 ) Benefit from income taxes (463 ) (1,187 ) (2,456 ) (2,404 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,755 1,549 5,282 4,980 Stock-based compensation 3,561 3,876 11,428 10,502 Product rationalization 748 2,636 748 2,636 Arbitration settlement - - 3,250 - Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 1,787 1,787 5,361 5,361 Discontinuation of software development project 4,473 - 4,473 - Costs of shareholder activism - - 3,033 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,650 $ 4,050 $ 9,717 $ 10,746 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (6,576 ) $ (4,175 ) $ (19,667 ) $ (9,951 ) Product rationalization, tax effected 699 2,056 665 1,947 Arbitration settlement, tax effected - - 2,889 - Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected 1,669 1,394 4,766 3,960 Discontinuation of software development project, tax effected 4,179 - 3,976 - Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected - - 2,696 - Adjusted net income (loss) $ (29 ) $ (725 ) $ (4,674 ) $ (4,044 ) Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sep 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted net loss per share $ (0.45 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.34 ) $ (0.68 ) Product rationalization, tax effected 0.05 0.14 0.05 0.13 Arbitration settlement, tax effected - - 0.20 - Acquisition related intangible asset amortization, tax effected 0.11 0.10 0.33 0.27 Discontinuation of software development project, tax effected 0.29 - 0.27 - Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected - - 0.19 - Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.28 )





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenue by Product Family (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Sep 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2023 2022 $ change % change 2023 2022 $ change % change OA Pain Management $ 24,888 $ 24,476 $ 412 2 % $ 76,855 $ 69,533 $ 7,322 11 % Joint Preservation and Restoration 13,470 11,821 1,649 14 % 39,583 36,055 3,528 10 % Non-Orthopedic 3,107 3,967 (860 ) -22 % 7,253 11,026 (3,773 ) -34 % Revenue $ 41,465 $ 40,264 $ 1,201 3 % $ 123,691 $ 116,614 $ 7,077 6 %

Note: Effective January 1, 2023, the Company began to report revenue from product sales to veterinary customers within the Non-Orthopedic product family whereas such revenue had been previously reported within the OA Pain Management product family. Revenue from product sales to veterinary customers amounted to $1.6 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3.1 million and $4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively, and are included within the Non-Orthopedic product family for all periods presented.