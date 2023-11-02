Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on November 9, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



Robinhood CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 9:40 AM PT / 12:40 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting investors.robinhood.com . Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, spend, save, and earn rewards through Robinhood Money, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ) as means of disclosing information to the public for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

