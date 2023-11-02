Submit Release
Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter and firstnine months of 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

  Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
  Date/Time: November 2, 2023, 4:30 PM ET
  Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
  Replay: Available on Friday, November 3, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
     

Key Comments:

1. Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren, and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 and the first half of 2024, and during the fourth quarter of 2023 additional automakers have begun projects using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs.
2. Fee income during the first nine months of the year was up 46% from the same period last year. Fee income in the third quarter of 2023 was also up 9% from the same quarter last year. This increase in fee income was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market.
3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
4. At September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $3.0 million, and working capital of $3.6million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
   

For more details, please see the Company’s AnnualReport on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    September 30, 2023     December 31, 2022  
    (Unaudited)     (See Note 1)  
Assets                
                 
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 524,985     $ 4,230,916  
Marketable securities     2,499,625       -  
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022     721,244       589,599  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     164,584       100,973  
Total current assets     3,910,438       4,921,488  
                 
Fixed assets, net     46,164       65,388  
Operating lease ROU assets     214,458       323,509  
Deposits and other assets     56,066       56,066  
Total assets   $ 4,227,126     $ 5,366,451  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liability   $ 207,838     $ 196,405  
Accounts payable     32,101       71,079  
Accrued expenses and other     20,572       34,379  
Deferred revenue     3,735       -  
Total current liabilities     264,246       301,863  
                 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion     109,967       267,723  
Total liabilities     374,213       569,586  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 in 2023 and 33,150,396 in 2022     3,351       3,315  
Additional paid-in capital     127,634,493       127,150,027  
Accumulated deficit     (123,784,931 )     (122,356,477 )
Total shareholders’ equity     3,852,913       4,796,865  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,227,126     $ 5,366,451  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

    Nine months ended June 30,     Three months ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                         
Fee income   $ 597,362     $ 409,783     $ 164,146     $ 150,443  
                                 
Operating expenses     1,695,129       1,770,414       542,635       487,476  
Research and development     430,150       444,413       135,319       149,156  
Total expenses     2,125,279       2,214,827       677,954       636,632  
                                 
Operating loss     (1,527,917 )     (1,805,044 )     (513,808 )     (486,189 )
                                 
Net investment income (loss)     99,463       (48,871 )     41,642       2,460  
                                 
Net loss   $ (1,428,454 )   $ (1,853,915 )   $ (472,166 )   $ (483,729 )
                                 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.02 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     33,435,074       31,710,179       33,509,287       31,829,744  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity
(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                                         
Balance, January 1, 2022     31,650,396     $  3,165     $ 123,467,886     $ (119,687,128 )   $  3,783,923  
                                         
Issuance of common stock and warrants     1,500,000        150       3,449,850       -        3,450,000  
Net loss     -        -       -       (1,853,915 )      (1,853,915 )
Balance, September 30, 2022     33,150,396     3,315     $ 126,917,736     $ (121,541,043 )   $ 5,380,008  
                                         
Balance, January 1, 2023     33,150,396     $  3,315     $ 127,150,027     $ (122,356,477 )   $  4,796,865  
                                         
Exercise of warrants     358,891        36       484,466       -        484,502  
Net loss     -        -       -       (1,428,454 )      (1,428,454 )
Balance, September 30, 2023     33,509,287     $  3,351     $ 127,634,493     $ (123,784,931 )   $  3,852,913  


For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

    Common Stock     Additional
Paid-in		     Accumulated        
    Shares     Amount     Capital     Deficit     Total  
                               
Balance, July 1, 2022     31,650,396     $   3,165     $   123,467,886     $   (121,057,314 )   $   2,413,737  
                                         
Issuance of common stock and warrants     1,500,000         150         3,449,850         -         3,450,000  
Net loss     -         -         -         (483,729 )       (483,729 )
Balance, September 30, 2022     33,150,396     $   3,315       126,917,736      $   (121,541,043 )     5,380,008  
                                         
Balance, July 1, 2023     33,509,287     $   3,351     $   127,634,493     $   (123,312,765 )   $   4,325,079  
                                         
Net loss     -         -         -         (472,166 )       (472,166 )
Balance, September 30, 2023     33,509,287     $   3,351     $   127,634,493     $   (123,784,931 )   $   3,852,913  


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

    For the nine months ended September 30,  
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (1,428,454 )   $ (1,853,915 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     20,489       21,614  
Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities     (26,375 )     60,143  
Unrealized gain on marketable securities     (30,399 )        
ROU asset amortization     109,051       109,660  
Bad debt expense     95,000       151,772  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Royalty receivables     (226,645 )     145,335  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (63,612 )     (73,640 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (52,784 )     (44,889 )
Deferred revenue     3,735       3,586  
Operating lease liability     (146,323 )     (135,232 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (1,746,317 )     (1,615,566 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of fixed assets     (1,265 )     (1,216 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (5,434,386 )     -  
Sales of marketable securities     2,991,535       2,694,968  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (2,444,116 )     2,693,752  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants     -       3,450,000  
Net proceeds from exercise of warrants     484,502       -  
Net cash provided by financing activities     484,502       3,450,000  
                 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (3,705,931 )     4,528,186  
                 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     4,230,916       269,964  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 524,985     $ 4,798,150  


Primary Logo

You just read:

