Research Frontiers Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its third quarter and firstnine months of 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.



• Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO • Date/Time: November 2, 2023, 4:30 PM ET • Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785 • Replay: Available on Friday, November 3, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1. Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren, and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 and the first half of 2024, and during the fourth quarter of 2023 additional automakers have begun projects using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs. 2. Fee income during the first nine months of the year was up 46% from the same period last year. Fee income in the third quarter of 2023 was also up 9% from the same quarter last year. This increase in fee income was primarily the result of higher royalties from the automotive market. 3. The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company’s SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market. 4. At September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $3.0 million, and working capital of $3.6million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s AnnualReport on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Joseph M. Harary

President and CEO

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (See Note 1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 524,985 $ 4,230,916 Marketable securities 2,499,625 - Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,253,450 in 2023 and $1,158,450 in 2022 721,244 589,599 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 164,584 100,973 Total current assets 3,910,438 4,921,488 Fixed assets, net 46,164 65,388 Operating lease ROU assets 214,458 323,509 Deposits and other assets 56,066 56,066 Total assets $ 4,227,126 $ 5,366,451 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liability $ 207,838 $ 196,405 Accounts payable 32,101 71,079 Accrued expenses and other 20,572 34,379 Deferred revenue 3,735 - Total current liabilities 264,246 301,863 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 109,967 267,723 Total liabilities 374,213 569,586 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,509,287 in 2023 and 33,150,396 in 2022 3,351 3,315 Additional paid-in capital 127,634,493 127,150,027 Accumulated deficit (123,784,931 ) (122,356,477 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,852,913 4,796,865 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,227,126 $ 5,366,451





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended June 30, Three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Fee income $ 597,362 $ 409,783 $ 164,146 $ 150,443 Operating expenses 1,695,129 1,770,414 542,635 487,476 Research and development 430,150 444,413 135,319 149,156 Total expenses 2,125,279 2,214,827 677,954 636,632 Operating loss (1,527,917 ) (1,805,044 ) (513,808 ) (486,189 ) Net investment income (loss) 99,463 (48,871 ) 41,642 2,460 Net loss $ (1,428,454 ) $ (1,853,915 ) $ (472,166 ) $ (483,729 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 33,435,074 31,710,179 33,509,287 31,829,744





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity

(Unaudited)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, January 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (119,687,128 ) $ 3,783,923 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 - 3,450,000 Net loss - - - (1,853,915 ) (1,853,915 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 126,917,736 $ (121,541,043 ) $ 5,380,008 Balance, January 1, 2023 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 127,150,027 $ (122,356,477 ) $ 4,796,865 Exercise of warrants 358,891 36 484,466 - 484,502 Net loss - - - (1,428,454 ) (1,428,454 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,784,931 ) $ 3,852,913





For the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Accumulated Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total Balance, July 1, 2022 31,650,396 $ 3,165 $ 123,467,886 $ (121,057,314 ) $ 2,413,737 Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 - 3,450,000 Net loss - - - (483,729 ) (483,729 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 33,150,396 $ 3,315 $ 126,917,736 $ (121,541,043 ) $ 5,380,008 Balance, July 1, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,312,765 ) $ 4,325,079 Net loss - - - (472,166 ) (472,166 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 33,509,287 $ 3,351 $ 127,634,493 $ (123,784,931 ) $ 3,852,913





RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)