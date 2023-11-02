Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,560 in the last 365 days.

Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
    Presenting on Wednesday, November 15 at 11:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time / 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time in London, England at the Waldorf Hilton
  • 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference
    Presenting on Wednesday, November 29 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY at The Lotte New York Palace

The live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

Investor Contact:

John Hsu, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
949-658-3889
IR@inarimedical.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inari Medical to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more