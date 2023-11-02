Bryan Wells, Founder and CEO of Dark Horse Talent, Featured in Planet Bio Podcast

PLANO, TX, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryan Wells, Founder and CEO of Dark Horse Talent – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in Planet Bio Podcast, Understanding the Startup Job Market

This week Planet Bio explores the world of startup hiring and job searches! The team discusses a range of relevant topics both for startups looking to hire top talent, and for people looking to join a startup. Topics include how to find and attract talented employees, tactics for creating an effective resume, how students can approach the job market, and the importance of community and networking.

Join hosts Geof Hannigan, Hamdi Cavusoglu, and Alexa Goldman as they chat with Bryan Wells, founder and CEO of Dark Horse Talent.

Listen to the full podcast here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Ik0QitZ8x4EqiarXxFl36