Rick Inatome Says Old Rules for Work are Broken Post-Pandemic, But Leadership Tools Can Bridge the Divide

Rick Inatome believes returning to work after the trauma of the pandemic requires new rules to foster an adaptive culture

In 2019, American corporations invested $170 million in leadership development programs and culture building. With the sudden shift to remote work, many organizations struggled to maintain their culture, a sense of community among employees, and processes and interactions that built and secured trust. Teams splintered into individuals who, absent diversity, feedback, and reality checks, retreated into their personal hives of uncontested thoughts. In this context, trust became a casualty.

The interactive aspect of the workplace, instead of being staged among a diverse set of team members, became supplanted instead by the echo chamber of a preferred social media. Thoughts that otherwise may have been modulated by face-to-face contact instead fed suspicion of and mistrust toward those who did not occupy the same self-reinforcing virtual space.

Trust is an organization culture’s glue. A striking 80% of corporate leaders regrets their handling back to the office mandates, because they now realize it eroded trust. Especially given the tight nexus between culture and productivity, many companies now must confront the challenge of rebuilding what was lost during the pandemic.

Toward this end, organizations must embark on a journey of cultural reinvigoration. This process entails reasserting company values, rebuilding trust, and addressing the heightened expectations of today's employees. With Millennials and Generation Z as the emerging dominant demographic in the workforce, leaders must be especially attentive to their values of authenticity, fearlessness in questioning authority when necessary, and prioritization of work-life balance, flexibility, purpose-driven work, diversity, and a sense of belonging.

Even in an environment of legacy challenges and demographic trends, Rick Inatome maintains that there are leadership principles that transcend the moment. In this regard, he emphasizes that leadership starts from within – thus the need for personal vulnerability, transparency, and accountability as prerequisites for rebuilding trust. A virtuous leadership cycle begins by filtering out self-serving thoughts that can erode trust and negatively impact the organizational culture.

Four key mindsets that Inatome can serve as a personal check-in tool to avoid toxic divides:

"What's in it for me?"

"How does it make me look?"

"I deserve better."

"I would rather be right than get what we want."

Leaders who can distance themselves from these self-centered mindsets can take significant steps toward re-establishing a performance-optimized culture or constructing one if it was never healthy.

Inatome, a member of the Computer Hall of Fame and the recipient of Inc. Magazine's Entrepreneur of the Year award, brings a wealth of experience to his insights on leadership and culture. He continues to contribute to the business world and beyond as a consultant, mentor, and public speaker.

In a world marked by constant change, Inatome's perspective offers a guiding light for organizations seeking to redefine their leadership styles, rebuild trust, and nurture dynamic, adaptable cultures.

About Rick Inatome:

Rick Inatome is a transformative business leader and mentor whose career has left an indelible mark on the digital age. As a contemporary of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and other pioneers of the computer age, Inatome established distribution and educational networks that brought personal computers into the hands of both the public and corporate America.

Inatome's professional journey spans numerous private equity ventures, active engagement in the field of education, and service on numerous boards. With a deep commitment to personal development and building performance-optimizing cultures, as predicates for great organizations, Inatome is a sought after consultant, mentor, and influential public speaker.