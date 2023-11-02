I-29 southbound in Fargo scheduled to close temporarily over second night

FARGO, N.D. – Southbound lanes of Interstate 29 in Fargo are scheduled to temporarily close for 30 minutes during night of Nov. 2 into the morning of Nov. 3 for an overhead sign installation. This is a continuation of a nighttime project that began Nov. 1.



Southbound lanes between 13th Avenue South and the tri-level will be closed around 1 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. A 30-minute shutdown of all southbound lanes will happen while the sign is lifted and secured near the exit to westbound Interstate 94.



All traffic control is expected to be complete by 3 a.m.



North Dakota Highway Patrol will be assisting contractors with managing traffic. The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and short delays should be expected. Northbound traffic will not be affected.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



