REMINDER: Game and Fish to host public meeting in Casper

Casper - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a public meeting and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

  • Chapter 3, Black Bear Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 30, Regulation Governing Fur Dealers
  • Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns
The meeting will be held in Casper at the Game and Fish Regional Office at 3030 Energy Lane on Nov. 6, 2023 at 5 p.m.

To view copies of the proposed regulations and statements of reason, or to submit online comments, visit the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings.

In addition to comments provided at the meeting, the public can send written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2023.

Received comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for consideration prior their meeting in Cheyenne in January 2024.

The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Anyone requiring auxiliary aids should contact the Casper Game and Fish office at 307-473-3400. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
 

- WGFD -


 

