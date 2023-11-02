STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE,

MONTPELIER FIRE DEPARTMENT,

and

MONTPELIER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fire at RK Miles in Montpelier not believed to be suspicious

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023) — Initial investigation into a fire that destroyed the RK Miles lumber yard Wednesday night, Nov. 1, 2023, in Montpelier has uncovered no evidence to indicate the blaze is suspicious. The origin of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday when emergency dispatchers received multiple calls that a building at the lumber yard, at 707 Stone Cutters Way, was engulfed in flames. The Montpelier Fire Department had a crew on scene within four minutes and began an initial attack on the fire. Suddenly shifting winds pushed the flames in the direction of the fire engine, forcing firefighters to evacuate. The engine was a total loss.

Firefighters from Montpelier and seven other departments then concentrated on saving the RK Miles retail store and the adjacent Hunger Mountain Co-op. Crews were successful in defending those structures. Sheds and inventory at RK Miles were destroyed.

Fire departments from the following communities joined the Montpelier department in responding to RK Miles: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, East Montpelier, Northfield,

Waterbury and Worcester.

Thursday morning, Nov. 2, Montpelier Fire Chief Robert Gowans requested the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Montpelier Police Department, respond to help determine the origin and cause of the fire. Although there is no indication the fire is suspicious, the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone who has photos, video or information about this fire is asked to contact Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or christopher.blais@vermont.gov, or Montpelier Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Pearson at 802-223-3445 or jpearson@montpelier-vt.org.

People with information also may contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the Vermont State Police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Further questions about the fire may be directed to Chief Gowans of the Montpelier Fire Department.

- 30 -