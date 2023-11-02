Financial Executives International (FEI Boston) Announces New Board of Directors

Introducing the 2023/2024 Board of Directors of FEI Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEI Boston, a leading organization dedicated to supporting financial executives and professionals in the Boston area, is pleased to announce its new Board of Directors for the upcoming year. These individuals, representing a diverse range of financial expertise and industry backgrounds, will guide the organization in its mission to provide its members with valuable resources and networking opportunities.

The newly elected Board of Directors for FEI Boston is as follows:

President: Christopher Caprio

Incoming President and Vice President: Priya Chanduraj

Executive Director: Allison Abate Lotzkar

Past President and Nominating Chair: Beth Kurth

Secretary and Treasurer: Glen Bunnell

Academic Relations Co-Chair: Mary Lambert

Academic Relations Co-Chair: Dave Sackett

Membership Co-Chair: Charles Michaud

Membership Co-Chair: Todd Spencer

Membership Co-Chair: Mark B. Synnott

Programs Co-Chair: Evan Macedo

Programs Co-Chair: Dave Lawson

Partners Co-Chair: Donna Desmond

Partners Co-Chair: Lisi Sesnovich

Director Emeritus: Alan Faber

These dedicated professionals bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to the financial community in the Boston area. The new Board is excited to build on the organization's legacy of excellence, strengthening its offerings and expanding its reach to provide even more value to its members.

FEI Boston is known for its exceptional events, educational programs, and networking opportunities that connect financial executives and professionals, facilitating knowledge sharing and career growth. With the new leadership team, the organization is poised for further growth and success in serving its members and the broader financial community.

FEI Boston expresses its gratitude to the outgoing Board members for their dedication and service and extends a warm welcome to the new leadership team. The organization looks forward to a promising year of collaboration, innovation, and advancement under the guidance of the new Board of Directors.

For more information about FEI Boston and its programs, please visit www.feiboston.org

Media Contact:

Allison Abate Lotzkar

Executive Director

FEI Boston

alotzkar@feiboston.org