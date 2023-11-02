Submit Release
Financial Executives International (FEI Boston) Announces New Board of Directors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEI Boston, a leading organization dedicated to supporting financial executives and professionals in the Boston area, is pleased to announce its new Board of Directors for the upcoming year. These individuals, representing a diverse range of financial expertise and industry backgrounds, will guide the organization in its mission to provide its members with valuable resources and networking opportunities.

The newly elected Board of Directors for FEI Boston is as follows:

President: Christopher Caprio
Incoming President and Vice President: Priya Chanduraj
Executive Director: Allison Abate Lotzkar
Past President and Nominating Chair: Beth Kurth
Secretary and Treasurer: Glen Bunnell
Academic Relations Co-Chair: Mary Lambert
Academic Relations Co-Chair: Dave Sackett
Membership Co-Chair: Charles Michaud
Membership Co-Chair: Todd Spencer
Membership Co-Chair: Mark B. Synnott
Programs Co-Chair: Evan Macedo
Programs Co-Chair: Dave Lawson
Partners Co-Chair: Donna Desmond
Partners Co-Chair: Lisi Sesnovich
Director Emeritus: Alan Faber

These dedicated professionals bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to the financial community in the Boston area. The new Board is excited to build on the organization's legacy of excellence, strengthening its offerings and expanding its reach to provide even more value to its members.

FEI Boston is known for its exceptional events, educational programs, and networking opportunities that connect financial executives and professionals, facilitating knowledge sharing and career growth. With the new leadership team, the organization is poised for further growth and success in serving its members and the broader financial community.

FEI Boston expresses its gratitude to the outgoing Board members for their dedication and service and extends a warm welcome to the new leadership team. The organization looks forward to a promising year of collaboration, innovation, and advancement under the guidance of the new Board of Directors.

For more information about FEI Boston and its programs, please visit www.feiboston.org

Media Contact:
Allison Abate Lotzkar
Executive Director
FEI Boston
alotzkar@feiboston.org

Allison Abate Lotzkar
FEI Boston
