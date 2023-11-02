AG Yost Sues Masonry Contractor Accused of Taking Customers’ Money, Failing to Complete Work

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a northeastern Ohio masonry contractor accused of pocketing customer payments for masonry projects he didn’t finish or even start.

The lawsuit against Joseph Vega and his companies – CLE Masonry and Ohio City Contractors, which did business using the name Ohio City Masonry – alleges multiple violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Home Solicitation Sales Act. The suit was filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

“A change in name doesn’t provide a clean slate,” Yost said. “This lawsuit should put unethical contractors on notice, that’s not how we operate in Ohio.”

Based in Macedonia, Vega initially did business using the name CLE Masonry. But then after a string of consumer complaints were filed against the company, he began operating using the new name, Ohio City Masonry, from his CLE Masonry location.

Using various business names, Vega sold masonry services to consumers, accepting deposits, initiating work, demanding additional payments and then failing to complete the projects.

When consumers attempted to contact Vega to check on the status of their projects, he ceased all communication. Some consumers reported that the work performed by Vega was subpar, requiring them to start over.

Yost’s lawsuit also maintains that Vega failed to provide the legally mandated notice of consumers' rights to cancel their contracts.

The Attorney General's Office received 12 consumer complaints, identified additional victims, and estimated consumer damages exceeding $50,000 as a consequence of Vega's violations.

Yost's lawsuit aims to compel Vega and his companies to reimburse the affected consumers, pay civil penalties and cover court costs.

Ohio residents who believe they have been victimized by Vega or who suspect unfair and deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

