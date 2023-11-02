FOUR SEASONS RESORT NEVIS WELCOMES GAMAN GUADAGNI AS NEW RESORT MANAGER

20-year Luxury Hospitality Veteran Brings Proven Track Record of Success and a Focus on Highly Personalized Experiences

NEVIS, WEST INDIES (November 2, 2023) – Four Seasons Resort Nevis, , the award-winning Resort consistently ranked by travellers and travel experts as one of the top resorts in the Caribbean, has named Gaman Guadagni as its new Resort Manager. A 20-year luxury hospitality veteran, Gaman began his career at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North back in 2003 as an Overnight Manager, but most recently hails from Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis, where he served as Hotel Manager.

“I am pleased to welcome Gaman to the Four Seasons Resort Nevis family,” says Billy Cueto, General Manager. “Having made an outstanding impact at various Four Seasons hotels and resorts, he comes fully prepared to join our team with an extensive operations background and a focus on highly personalized experiences.”

As Resort Manager, Gaman will lead the day-to-day operations at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, which includes 189 guest rooms and suites, more than 40 Private Retreats rental homes, seven on-property bars and restaurants, three pools and an extensive stretch of beach, an 18-hole championship golf course, an exciting racquet sports program consisting of eight tennis and four pickleball courts, a gorgeous garden spa and much more. He will also be responsible for championing employee and guest engagement and ensuring the team in Nevis is executing brand standards in a consistent way, while taking care of one another and all who visit.

“I am very excited to be joining Four Seasons Resort Nevis at this exciting time in the property’s history,” says Gaman. “I am a believer in being a supporter with an emphasis on teaching and encouraging everyone to be the best they can. That’s where I find success in my teams so they can thrive.”

Known for his ability to anticipate guest needs and provide exceptional personalized service, Gaman has held permanent positions at five different Four Seasons properties, including The Ocean Club in The Bahamas, where he also spent time as Resort Manager. He has also held several vice president of operations positions across Caesars Entertainment, Aramark and KSL Resorts (Private Equity).

In addition to his professional experience, Gaman also has a breadth of education with an MBA from Arizona State University alongside a Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Political Science and Sociology, both from Lakehead University in Canada. With three different citizenships – Italy, Canada and the US – he also speaks five languages, including English, Italian, Spanish, Arabic and Somali, making him an incredibly valued addition to Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

