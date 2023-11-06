Nov. 21 Hybrid Town Hall-Healthcare Privatization and Health Equity-Brampton Caledon Health Coalition with Unifor & PRLC
Brampton Caledon Health Coalition in front of their bus to Queen's Park for Ontario Health Coalition's Sept. 25 Public Hospital Protest
SAVE THE DATE-Brampton Caledon Health Coalition is delighted to announce its inaugural event, a hybrid Healthcare and Health Equity Town Hall Tues., Nov. 21.
We are so underserved in healthcare, and it feels like everyone here has a healthcare horror story.. We want to gather those stories and show how bad it’s gotten.”BRAMPTON, CALEDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brampton and Caledon have real problems with access to medical care--but these problems can be solved if residents come together to fight for their health. The level of services routinely provided in other areas is not just possible, it's vital to the health of this region. The needs of Brampton and Caledon have been ignored for too long.
— Raj Sooknanan, Co-Chair, Brampton Caledon Health Coalition
“We are a grassroots coalition and we want residents of Brampton and Caledon to raise their voices and have a safe place to share their stories, ask questions, and share opinions and concerns about healthcare in Brampton and Caledon. We are so underserved in healthcare, and it feels like everyone here has a healthcare horror story. We want to gather those stories and show how bad it’s gotten. We want to bring attention to the fact that a city with 81% visible minorities has only one extremely overstretched hospital. The building and non-medical services at Brampton Civic Hospital are not even owned by the government, but a private for-profit consortium, William Osler Health System, with a 25 year contract. There was so much cost overrun and profit extraction in its construction that it cost us years without the Peel Memorial expansion,” says Raj Sooknanan, co-chair of Brampton Caledon Health Coalition.
The town hall will be held at Unifor 1285 in Brampton, and on Zoom, in collaboration with Unifor and Peel Regional Labour Council. Doors open at 6:30PM, the meeting starts at 7PM. Admission is free, and parking can be found in the back, with transit closeby.
There will be a panel of experts and community leaders who will be responding to residents, led by a moderator, and an opportunity before and after to discuss and network with likeminded individuals over a free meal. There will be a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, comprehensive accessibility measures, a virtual meeting option, and a section for community organizations to host outreach tables to connect with residents.
“The only way that Brampton will ever get accessible, affordable, equitable, quality healthcare is if we come together and share our truth. We have one hospital servicing 827,500 people between Brampton and Caledon, and we would need 5.6 hospitals the size of Brampton Civic Hospital to measure up to the average beds per thousand people in the OECD (a group of developed countries). We are the epicentre of Hallway Healthcare. When private companies continue to take staff and the easy, profitable surgeries away from our hospital, it will collapse even further, and only people with money will be able to realistically access hospital care. Privatization punishes poverty, disability, age, complex disease, and vulnerability, and the uninsured will be more vulnerable than ever,” says Janine Herrmann-McLeod, co-chair of Brampton Caledon Health Coalition.
Register to attend at https://TinyURL.com/BrCHCTownHall, and indicate how you will be attending, accessibility needs, and optionally submit your question anonymously or signed online. If you have any questions, want to book an outreach table, or need help registering, please email bramptoncaledonhc@gmail.com, or call co-chair Janine Herrmann-McLeod at 647-237-6276.
Ontario Health Coalition just completed an analysis of a Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report called “At What Cost? Ontario hospital privatization and the threat to public health care” and is holding a series of press conferences this week to discuss it with the Ontario Coalition of Hospital Unions and report author, Andrew Longhurst.
Brampton Caledon Health Coalition is a grassroots coalition of residents of Brampton and Caledon who hope to create a groundswell of support for stopping privatization of public healthcare, getting new public hospitals in Brampton with emergency rooms and overnight beds, and OHIP for all, regardless of immigration status. In May, as Peel Region Health Coalition, we helped the Ontario Health Coalition (our mother organization) hold a Public Hospital Vote residents’ referendum, where 98% of 400,000 people across Ontario voted no to private hospitals and clinics. Over the summer they divided the Peel region into two coalitions to make our organizing more locally focused. On September 25, they gathered with 8-10 thousand other Ontarians to protest the opening day of the Queen’s Park legislature, where parliament could hear the crowd chanting during question period.
Janine Herrmann-McLeod
Brampton Caledon Health Coalition
+1 647-237-6276
bramptoncaledonhc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Healthcare and Health Equity Town Hall-Brampton Caledon Health Coalition with Unifor and Peel Regional Labour Council