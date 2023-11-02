Revolutionary Partnership: Veyond Metaverse & Dr. Choi Gun Set to Lead XR Spine Surgery Training Into New Era
EINPresswire.com/ -- In September 2023, Veyond Metaverse, making a pioneering leap in healthcare, executed the world's first digital surgery remotely from Paris to Yangon, showcasing the transformative potential of the Veyond Connect platform's XR technology.. Elevating this achievement, a revolutionary partnership has been forged with Dr. Choi Gun, an international authority in spine surgery with over 8,000 successful procedures to his credit. Dr. Choi Gun brings a wealth of surgical expertise, contributing to Veyond Metaverse's visionary XR platform. Together, they are poised to redefine the paradigms of spine surgery training, merging clinical mastery with groundbreaking technologies such as AI, advanced haptic feedback, and dynamic digital twins to facilitate a transformative educational experience that transcends geographical barriers and sets new benchmarks in surgical proficiency and patient care.
Leveraging this partnership, Veyond Metaverse and Dr. Choi Gun are developing a specialized hardware training product tailored for spine surgery training. Anticipated to be available within the next 12 months, this tool will integrate artificial intelligence, advanced haptic feedback, and dynamic digital twin technology to foster a fully immersive training experience. The initiative aims to redefine how surgical training is delivered, focusing on precision and realistic simulation to prepare surgeons for the operating room of tomorrow.
Through this partnership, Dr. Choi Gun’s clinical insights and Veyond Metaverse's innovative technologies converge, signifying a transformative advancement in medical education. Together, they aim to develop a new standard of excellence in surgical training, leveraging integrated XR solutions to enhance patient outcomes and global accessibility to the best possible spine surgical training and collaboration.
"Uniting Dr. Choi Gun's profound clinical insights with Veyond Metaverse's groundbreaking technologies, this partnership heralds a transformative epoch in medical education. Their collaboration is set to sculpt a pinnacle of excellence in surgical training, deploying comprehensive XR solutions to augment patient outcomes and global accessibility to superior spine surgical training and collaboration."
Dr. Choi Gun said, “Throughout my career, I have conducted over 8,000 spinal surgeries and trained over 300 international spine surgeons in spinal surgery techniques. I have been invited to present spinal surgery demonstrations and lectures at conferences worldwide, including in Japan, Canada, the United States, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, and Indonesia, and workshops like Cadaveric Workshops. I've remained at the forefront of medical advancements. Collaborating with Veyond Metaverse marries my vast surgical experience with top-tier XR innovation. Our mutual goal isn't merely to set new standards but to redefine them entirely. We are shaping a new paradigm in digital surgical training, ensuring tomorrow's surgeons are endowed with unmatched expertise and tools.”
Adam Choe
Leveraging this partnership, Veyond Metaverse and Dr. Choi Gun are developing a specialized hardware training product tailored for spine surgery training. Anticipated to be available within the next 12 months, this tool will integrate artificial intelligence, advanced haptic feedback, and dynamic digital twin technology to foster a fully immersive training experience. The initiative aims to redefine how surgical training is delivered, focusing on precision and realistic simulation to prepare surgeons for the operating room of tomorrow.
Through this partnership, Dr. Choi Gun’s clinical insights and Veyond Metaverse's innovative technologies converge, signifying a transformative advancement in medical education. Together, they aim to develop a new standard of excellence in surgical training, leveraging integrated XR solutions to enhance patient outcomes and global accessibility to the best possible spine surgical training and collaboration.
"Uniting Dr. Choi Gun's profound clinical insights with Veyond Metaverse's groundbreaking technologies, this partnership heralds a transformative epoch in medical education. Their collaboration is set to sculpt a pinnacle of excellence in surgical training, deploying comprehensive XR solutions to augment patient outcomes and global accessibility to superior spine surgical training and collaboration."
Dr. Choi Gun said, “Throughout my career, I have conducted over 8,000 spinal surgeries and trained over 300 international spine surgeons in spinal surgery techniques. I have been invited to present spinal surgery demonstrations and lectures at conferences worldwide, including in Japan, Canada, the United States, Hong Kong, Brazil, India, and Indonesia, and workshops like Cadaveric Workshops. I've remained at the forefront of medical advancements. Collaborating with Veyond Metaverse marries my vast surgical experience with top-tier XR innovation. Our mutual goal isn't merely to set new standards but to redefine them entirely. We are shaping a new paradigm in digital surgical training, ensuring tomorrow's surgeons are endowed with unmatched expertise and tools.”
Adam Choe
Veyond Metaverse
info@veyondmetaverse.com