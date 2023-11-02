Public comment period open on Oil and Gas Commission periodic rules review

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission is conducting a periodic review of the geophysical exploration rules as required by state statute and is accepting public comment through January 8, 2024.

The Commission is required to evaluate each of the existing rules and make an initial determination from one of these two classifications:

Necessary – Means any rule other than an unnecessary rule.

– Means any rule other than an unnecessary rule. Unnecessary – Means a rule that the agency determines to be obsolete, redundant, or otherwise not needed.

The Commission is seeking public comment on the initial determinations and its existing rules. Public comment means written comments objecting to the rule, in whole or in part, or objecting to the initial determination of the rule as necessary or unnecessary.

N.C. Gen. Stat. §150B-21.3A, adopted in 2013, requires state agencies to review existing rules every 10 years. The Department of Environmental Quality's rules are located by subchapters in Title 15A of the N.C. Administrative Code. The Department's rules will be reviewed on a schedule established by the Rules Review Commission.

The comment period began on Nov. 2, 2023, and ends on Jan 8, 2024.

To view the Oil and Gas Commission's initial determinations for each rule, click here. To view the Oil and Gas Commission's existing rules, click here.

To comment, please specify which rule citation (ex: 15A NCAC 05C .0101) your comment corresponds to in the links above. To submit electronic comments, email the Oil and Gas Program at OilandGas@deq.nc.gov or mail written comments to:

Department of Environmental Quality

Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

Oil and Gas Program (Attn. Rules Review)

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1612

For more information on the Oil and Gas Commission, visit the DEQ website.