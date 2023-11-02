26.7% Of All New Cars Sold in California Were Zero-Emission

Published: Nov 02, 2023

SACRAMENTO – In Q3 of this year, from July through September, 26.7% of new cars sold in California were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). That’s up from 25.4% in the previous quarter.

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California surpassed both its zero-emission truck sales and vehicle sales goals two years ahead of schedule, and surpassed its 10,000 fast EV chargers goal more than a year ahead of schedule. In China last week, Governor Newsom touted the state’s progress on ZEVs and saw China’s own progress with ZEVs firsthand.

“ We’ve made it easier and cheaper than ever for folks to transition to clean cars, and it’s continuing to produce real results. This progress represents less pollution in our air from burning fossil fuels.

This is critical progress in our fight against climate change while expanding our clean energy economy.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD: