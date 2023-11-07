Footnanny Brand founded by Gloria L. Williams Selected for the 10th Time as One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2023
The annual Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 list is here. More than 100 items have been selected including the Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit.
Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit is perfect when your toes need some TLC, turn to the Footnanny (developed by Oprah’s very own pedicurist Gloria L. Williams) for help. Since scheduling an appointment with Williams may not be possible, you can bring her treatments home.
Celebrity Pedicurist, Social Media Influencer, and Footnanny Product Developer Gloria L. Williams is a 10-time selection on the Oprah's Favorite List. The Chicago native has planted roots in Southern California.
The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Footnanny at Home Pedicure Kit on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 7.
This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items, please visit OprahDaily.com. Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit will be available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as on the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.
As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Nobody, and I mean nobody, does a better pedicure than the Footnanny (a.k.a. Gloria Williams). You can bring it to your home with this set of all the necessities, plus my favorite eucalyptus soaking salt.”
Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/email/oprahdaily-newsletter-oft) which runs from November 10 through November 21.
Full list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com.
ABOUT GLORIA L. WILLIAMS AKA FOOTNANNY
Gloria L. Williams, the creator and CEO of footnanny.com, is a licensed nail technician, spa consultant, certified reflexologist, product developer, and social media influencer. She is the personal pedicurist for Ms. Oprah Winfrey. Her Footnanny cream was selected for the prestigious Oprah's Favorite Things List ten times in a row. The Footnanny Foot Spa is located at the Rodeo Collection, 421 N. Rodeo Drive on the Garden Level (G) in Beverly Hills, California.
