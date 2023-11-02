President receives delegates to 27th ASEAN Federation of Cardiology Congress

VIETNAM, November 2 -

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Thursday for a delegation of 50 leading cardiac experts and scientists from nations worldwide and ASEAN who will attend the 27th ASEAN Federation of Cardiology Congress (AFCC 2023) in the capital city.

AFFCC 2023 will be hosted by the Việt Nam National Heart Association (VNHA), with over 2,000 domestic and foreign delegates expected to attend the event.

President Thưởng praised the contributions and dedication of cardiac professors, doctors and specialists who in their silent efforts, have propelled significant and impressive advancements in the field of cardiology in Việt Nam over the past years.

He noted that Việt Nam, like other countries, is facing changing disease patterns, with non-communicable diseases, including heart diseases, on the rise. Therefore, the Vietnamese cardiology sector needs to make greater efforts in early screening and timely detection of diseases for intervention. Doctors and specialists should serve as role models in health education, increasing public awareness of self-care, disease prevention, lifestyle change, physical exercise and healthy eating.

He suggested that the VNHA should continue to be a gathering place for leading experts and intellectuals in the field and play its role as a professional social organisation in public health care. It should also continue providing effective policy counselling, strengthening the grassroots health care system and building an extensive and accessible medical network.

Delegates said the Vietnamese cardiology sector owes its success to the Party and State's support, and a contingent of dedicated doctors, specialists and scientists.

Foreign delegates emphasised the importance of the Cardiology Federation, which brings together cardiology associations from different countries to work on cardiac health care for the public, with active and important contributions made by the VNHA.

In their views, countries need to collaborate more closely to prevent and manage cardiac diseases in their populations. Cardiologists should continue improving the quality of cardiac health care services for patients and promoting cardiac health for healthy people, which will help to reinforce the achievements made over the years. — VNS