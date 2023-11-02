WPP to Deliver Keynote Address at the Spark Executive Forum AI Session

Spark Executive Forum

STATELINE, NEVADA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spark Executive Forum is pleased to announce that Yuri Aguiar, Chief Enterprise Data Officer at WPP, and Roy Armale, SVP of Product and Platform at WPP, will co-keynote the AI-focused session taking place November 8, 2023, in New York City.

In their joint keynote, Armale will discuss how WPP is utilizing generative AI to spur innovation and create business value both internally and externally for clients. Aguiar will cover the elements of scale when working with enterprise data and the efforts to automate a complex environment of structured and unstructured data.

"Generative AI has created a step change in the way large enterprises are thinking about what’s possible in terms of efficiency, growth, and competitive advantage, but it requires planning for an entirely new set of opportunities and challenges," said Charlotte Yates, Founder of the Spark Executive Forum and CEO of Yates Ltd. "Senior executives need a fresh approach to setting strategy and a risk framework that accelerates the evaluation of partners, investments, and use cases. WPP has been at the forefront of AI adoption, and we’re thrilled to have them join us to share their story and key learnings.”

“Yuri and I are honored to speak at the Spark Executive Forum this year,” said Roy Armale, SVP of Product and Platform at WPP. “AI continues to be a driving force behind WPP’s technology strategy and transformation and is reshaping the landscape of the advertising industry at an unprecedented scale. We look forward to delving into this topic with business leaders at the Forum.”

