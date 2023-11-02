GIRO d'Italia Ride Like a Pro-USA on January 13-14, 2024
2-day cycling experience with Italian flair, food, and fun for cycling amateurs with a Ragazzi Fun Rid and pro Gran Fondo, including the Italian Expo Village
A great winter weekend in Florida full of Italian flair with a fun atmosphere for kids and families, pro cyclists, and fans, in America's Oldest City, St. Augustine, FL - not to be missed!”ST. AUGUSTINGE, FLORIDA, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro-USA lands in beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, on January 13-14, 2024.
This event is an exciting two-day cycling experience for fans and cycling enthusiasts. Our goal is to give the participants the chance to live a unique and unforgettable cycling experience, including those who ride out of mere passion and those who experience cycling more competitively. The Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro race was conceived to convey the emotions of living one day as a real champion. Competitive spirit, fun, passion, Italian atmosphere, these are the elements that every rider will “bring back home” after participating. There is the Ragazzi Fun Ride, a non-competitive ride on Saturday and a competitive Gran Fondo race on Sunday, offering 3 distances each day, giving everyone the opportunity to live a professional cycling experience and celebrate the values of an Italian sport-like cycling.
The Giro d’Italia Ride Like a Pro will make its debut at the World Golf Village Renaissance St Augustine Resort (Marriott) located in historic St. Augustine. The chosen venue, the oldest city in the US, is full of history and beautiful scenic roads that all cyclists must visit at least once in their lifetime.
Jacksonville native and 2022-2023 National Gran Fondo Champion, Owen Shott, will oversee both the Gran Fondo racecourse and the Ragazzi Fun Ride cycling tour on Saturday.
DRC Sports, a sports management company partnering with LJ Cycling Enterprises, will hold the full organization of the event and highlight the importance of making you feel the Giro d’Italia in a race that fits all lovers of cycling. The event will feature Italian food, music, and entertainment, along with an Expo Village which will make an unforgettable weekend. For information, contact DRC Sports at (352) 637-2475, Info@GiroRideLikeaPro-USA.com or visit our website at https://www.GiroRideLikeAPro-USA.com
