Nationwide Truckers' Shutdown on November 1st in Protest of Congress' Inaction on 49 CFR 371.3
The National Owner Operators Association (NOOA) announces Nationwide truckers' shutdown to draw attention to the issue of Congress' failure on 49 CFR 371.3.
"Our nation's truckers have long been the unsung heroes who keep our economy moving. It's time for Congress to recognize the vital role they play and take immediate action.”FRESH MEADOWS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Owner Operators Association (NOOA) announces a nationwide truckers' shutdown set for November 1st to draw attention to the critical issue of Congress' failure to act on 49 CFR 371.3. Truckers across the country will unite in a show of solidarity and solidarity to demand immediate action on this vital matter.
The trucking industry is the lifeblood of our nation, responsible for transporting goods and materials that keep the economy moving. However, the well-being and livelihoods of owner-operators have been increasingly threatened by a lack of regulatory action, particularly in regards to 49 CFR 371.3.
The 49 CFR 371.3 regulation has long been a source of contention within the trucking industry. Owner-operators and drivers have faced a multitude of issues stemming from this oversight, including unfair practices, detrimental contracts, and a lack of protection against exploitative business models.
NOOA, representing the voices of countless independent owner-operators, has made repeated appeals to Congress to address the shortcomings in this regulation. However, despite years of discussions and promises, no concrete action has been taken to rectify the situation, leaving truckers with no choice but to resort to a nationwide shutdown.
In a statement, Michael Boston, President of the National Owner Operators Association, expressed his deep concern: "Our nation's truckers have long been the unsung heroes who keep our economy moving. It's time for Congress to recognize the vital role they play and take immediate action to address the long-standing issues related to 49 CFR 371.3. Our members are taking a stand for their rights, their dignity, and the industry they love."
The nationwide truckers' shutdown scheduled for November 1st will be a testament to the resolve and unity of owner-operators. Truckers from coast to coast will participate, staging protests, and temporarily suspending their operations to emphasize the urgent need for Congress to act.
NOOA and the participating truckers are calling on Congress to prioritize the following:
1. Review and enforce 49 CFR 371.3 to ensure fair and transparent contractual practices.
2. Implement regulations that protect owner-operators from exploitative business models and unfair treatment.
3. Foster an environment that supports the long-term viability and growth of independent owner-operators in the trucking industry.
The National Owner Operators Association is committed to working with Congress to find a lasting solution to the problems faced by owner-operators. The truckers' shutdown is intended to serve as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for change within the industry.
