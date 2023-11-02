MDC offering free Firearms Selection for the Beginner class Nov. 15 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Firearms Selection for the Beginner class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range at Parkville. This class will help participants use a common-sense approach to determine what type of firearm fits their goals.

Newcomers to the shooting sports will find many types of firearms. Even within a specific sport, such as hunting, the best choice depends on what type of game is pursued and how the person wants to hunt for that game. Firearm and ammunition types vary greatly. This class will help participants choose wisely.

This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zgu.