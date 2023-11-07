VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to RiPSIM Technologies for eSIM GSMA SAS Certification

Achieving GSMA certification milestone will allow company-produced credentials for their digital SIM card to be validated and commercialized.

We have created the first-ever fully integrated eSIM solution that shifts ownership of this critical authentication credential to where it belongs, namely with the network operator.” — Chris Jahr, CEO and Co-founder of RiPSIM Technologies

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that RiPSIM Technologies, Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $53 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts. RiPSIM has previously received funding from Virginia Venture Partners (VVP).

RiPSIM Technologies, located in McLean, Va., has developed a patent-pending, software-defined, end-to-end ecosystem that allows wireless service providers and 4G/5G private networks to design, develop, and deliver their own digital SIM cards – eSIMs – at any time, in any quantity, and at a lower cost than competitors. Moreover, the security levels of RiPSIM’s eSIMs are unmatched in the wireless industry, while still allowing wireless carriers the ability to maintain full custody and control.

As a next step in their path to market and as a result of the CCF’s funding, RiPSIM successfully acquired GSMA SAS certification, a global prerequisite to be able to download an eSIM to a mobile device in a commercial wireless network. CCF funding has enabled the company to validate that their software is fully functioning and, importantly, obtain the needed certification. As a result of the GSMA certification, RiPSIM is now able to download their eSIMs to any eSIM-supported handset, including devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google, as well as select IoT devices.

“We believe that every wireless service provider or enterprise network operator should have full control over their eSIM credentials,” said Chris Jahr, CEO and Co-founder of RiPSIM Technologies, “so we created the first-ever fully integrated eSIM solution that shifts ownership of this critical authentication credential to where it belongs, namely with the network operator. Grant funding from VIPC’s CCF program got us to the finish line with the GSMA certification.”

“RiPSIM’s eSIM process is changing the SIM card game in this digital age,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “Instead of taking weeks or months to create eSIMs, RiPSIM has reduced this timeline to hours, and has reduced wireless carriers’ dependency on SIM vendors. CCF looks for disruptive technologies in the Commonwealth, and RiPSIM’s innovation is doing just that for the wireless communications industry.”

