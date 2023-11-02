PETER NGQIBS UNVEILS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ALBUM "WDYS?" PRODUCED BY RENOWNED PRODUCER GAVIN BRADLEY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Ngqibs, a rising star in the music scene, is set to take the world by storm with the release of his highly anticipated album, "WDYS?" on November 3rd, 2023. Produced by the renowned Gavin Bradley, whose impressive credits include collaborations with artists such as Nelly Furtado, LeAnn Rimes, Kylie Minogue, and more, "WDYS?" promises to be a transformative musical experience.
"WDYS?" stands for "What Do You See?" and serves as an introspective exploration of the self. In a world where we often define ourselves by external factors, this album challenges listeners to pause and consider the most important relationship they will ever have—the one with themselves. Through a fusion of captivating melodies and poignant lyrics, Peter Ngqibs takes us on a profound voyage of self-discovery, asking the question, "What do you see when you look at yourself?”
Peter Ngqibs' musical evolution has been influenced by his dedication to yoga and meditation practices, which have played a pivotal role in his personal growth. This album marks his return to the music scene six years after his debut, which included the chart-topping hit "Broken," reaching the top 30 of the UK Commercial Pop Club charts in 2017. Throughout his career, Peter Ngqibs has graced the stages of numerous festivals and iconic venues, including the Smoking Dargon Festival in South Africa, Brooklyn Pride, The Bowery Electric, and The Bitter End in New York.
"WDYS?" also marks a significant milestone in Peter's career, as it features collaborations with notable artists such as Moonchild Sanelly and Kyle Deutsch. Moonchild Sanelly, known for her distinctive genre Future Ghetto Funk and celebrated for her work with Diplo, Beyonce, Gorillaz, Die Antwoord, and others, lends her unique voice and style to this exceptional project. Kyle Deutsch, whose rise to fame began with a Top 5 placement on SA Idols and a string of hit songs, brings his remarkable talent to the album.
Peter Ngqibs and Moonchild Sanelly first crossed paths in 2018 after her captivating performance at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and their creative synergy shines brightly on their single “Sweety” and the song’s fun music video.
The album touches on themes of rejection, life and death, and the untapped potential within each of us to shape the lives we desire by reevaluating our beliefs about ourselves.
Adding an artistic dimension to the album, the cover art is a commissioned mixed- medium piece created by the talented artist Robert Olazagasti. The evocative 3ft x 3ft work is rich in symbolism and vividly brings the album's songs to life.
The first music video from "WDYS?" was filmed in Johannesburg by the multi-award- winning videographer, Kyle White, further enhancing the visual storytelling of the project.
"WDYS?" will be available for digital streaming and download on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, starting November 3rd, 2023. Peter Ngqibs invites music enthusiasts and those on a journey of self-discovery to immerse themselves in the transformative experience of “WDYS?"
Peter Ncanywa
