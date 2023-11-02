NSF appoints new special assistant to the director for sexual assault and harassment prevention and response implementation

The U.S. National Science Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Renée V. Ferranti as the new special assistant to the NSF director for sexual assault and harassment prevention and response implementation. In this crucial role, Ferranti will coordinate cross-agency activities, drive policy implementation and provide expert analysis and evaluation of a sexual assault prevention and response program procedures. Furthermore, she will ensure alignment with NSF's mission and functions by providing expert advice on major policy and programmatic issues.

"We are delighted to welcome Renée V. Ferranti to our team," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "She brings over 25 years of experience in sexual assault prevention and response, making her ideal for this critical role, as NSF continues to strengthen our efforts to promote safe research environments for all. Addressing this pervasive problem remains a top priority for me and the agency, and with Renee’s expertise we will continue to adapt and further accelerate our efforts to address the evolving landscape of sexual assault prevention and response."

With a focus on addressing complex agencywide challenges, Ferranti will assess the efficiency and effectiveness of existing policies, procedures and resources to recommend organizational improvements and advise on resource allocation to meet program requirements.

Since October 2019, Ferranti has served as the director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program at the Peace Corps. Prior to joining the Peace Corps, Ferranti worked within the Department of Defense SAPR program for more than 15 years in various roles including victim advocate, sexual assault response coordinator and program manager at multiple military installations. Her field and headquarters SAPR program experience, coupled with her varied military assignments and education, make her an ideal candidate for this key position and an excellent addition to the agency.

"I am honored to join NSF and contribute to the important work of sexual assault prevention and response," said Ferranti. "I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to leveraging my expertise to make a meaningful impact to advance NSF's progress in addressing sexual violence impacting members of the NSF community."

Ferranti has a bachelor's degree in social science and a master's degree in psychology.

Ferranti will begin her NSF appointment on Nov. 5, 2023.