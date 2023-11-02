VIRBAC: Virbac acquired a majority stake in Globion, a leading Indian poultry vaccines specialist

On November 1, we successfully finalized the acquisition of a majority stake in Globion. This transaction will bolster our position of animal health leader in India by extending Virbac India’s existing poultry portfolio to the growing segment of avian vaccines.

Founded in 2005, as a joint venture between Suguna Group, one of the leading Indian poultry conglomerates, and Lohmann Animal Health, a German poultry vaccines specialist, Globion has developed robust know-how and expertise in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of live and inactivated vaccines targeting a large array of avian pathogens.

Globion is based in Hyderabad where its industrial and R&D facilities employ around 120 full-time employees and generate approximately €12 million of annual revenue.

Focusing on animal health, from the beginning

At Virbac, we provide innovative solutions to veterinarians, farmers and animal owners in more than 100 countries around the world. Covering more than 50 species, our range of products and services enables to diagnose, prevent and treat the majority of pathologies. Every day, we are committed to improving animals’ quality of life and to shaping together the future of animal health.

