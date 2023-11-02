Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,569 in the last 365 days.

CO2 enrichment and excess nitrogen supply synergistically increase toxicity of marine dinoflagellate Alexandrium minutum

CO2 enrichment and excess nitrogen supply synergistically increase toxicity of marine dinoflagellate Alexandrium minutum

Published 2 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: abundance, biological response, laboratory, multiple factors, North Pacific, nutrients, otherprocess, physiology, phytoplankton

Discharges of CO2 and nutrients by anthropogenic activities have notable contributions to CO2 enrichment and eutrophication in coastal systems. Following our previous study that toxic dinoflagellate Alexandrium minutum will increase their growth rate and cellular toxicity under elevated levels of CO2, we further examined the joint effects of CO2 enrichment and excess nitrogen supply through a 29-day experiment under three CO2 levels (400, 800 and 1200 ppm) with a high N/P ratio of 80. It was found that the two factors have synergistical effects in promoting the increase of cellular toxicity. There were remarkable increases in toxin biosynthesis of paralytic shellfish toxins when both intracellular and extracellular toxins were considered. Under the joint impacts of CO2 enrichment and excess nitrogen supply, the apparent transformation from gonyautoxins2/3 to gonyautoxins1/4, with much higher toxicity and lower rate of release, is likely to be another major factor accounting for the increasing toxicity. The increasing growth rate and cellular toxicity of A. minutum under the scenarios with elevated concentrations of both CO2 and nitrogen in coastal systems in the future will increase the risks associated with such toxic algal blooms.

Li F., Guo L., Chen J., Lian Z. & Yu R.-C., 2024. CO2 enrichment and excess nitrogen supply synergistically increase toxicity of marine dinoflagellate Alexandrium minutum. Journal of Hazardous Materials 463: 132869. doi: 10.1016/j.jhazmat.2023.132869. Article (subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

CO2 enrichment and excess nitrogen supply synergistically increase toxicity of marine dinoflagellate Alexandrium minutum

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more