Call for volunteers to support vocational education in Azerbaijan

The European Union and UNDP are recruiting 80 volunteers to promote innovation in vocational training in Azerbaijan.

The “VET Volunteer” initiative, part of the “VET for the Future” project, aims to support activities to involve youth in vocational training.

The initiative is open to applicants who have studied at and graduated from vocational education institutions under the State Agency on Vocational Education within the last 5 years.

Prospective applicants are welcome to apply via an online form by 18:00 on 13 November, after which they will be invited for an interview by 25 November. Shortlisted candidates will be informed by 1 December.

The selected VET Volunteers will be able to participate in the implementation of social initiatives and projects, gain experience in promotion works, and develop work skills such as project management organisation and planning.

The initiative will also include trainings and events for volunteers, including trainings on the implementation of small-scale social activities.

