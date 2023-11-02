Creatine Supplement Market to Surge to US$ 923 Million by 2033, Amid Preference for Clean Labels and Organically Sourced Ingredients | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Athletes and fitness enthusiasts fuel rising demand for creatine supplements in Australia. Growing demand for bodybuilding supplements is a key factor driving the global creatine supplement industry.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global creatine supplement market is set to be valued at US$ 501 million in 2023. It is expected to rise significantly, reaching a market valuation of US$ 923 million by 2033. It will likely exhibit a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.



The growing global demand for supplements is a key factor that will spur growth in the creatine supplement industry. The increasing popularity of supplements for neuroprotective benefits will also fuel creatine supplement demand during the forecast period.

Innovative marketing strategies adopted by key creatine supplement manufacturers are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. To increase brand preference and sales, creatine supplement manufacturers would use various marketing strategies.

They would include using technology to encourage consumers to buy creatine supplements. These innovative marketing strategies are anticipated to propel the creatine supplement market forward.

For instance, according to the Food Science and Nutrition Journal, a clinical trial reported that the amino acid creatine can be an effective therapy for people suffering from post-COVID-19 fatigue syndrome, also known as long COVID. Creatine is a vital amino acid known for its significance in maintaining healthy muscles and the nervous system.

Internationalization and development of new varieties will create novel growth prospects for the market. As the world is becoming more of a global village, consumers are increasingly accepting dietary supplements from other countries, pushing the demand for creatine supplements.

Product diversity is becoming more popular due to the rising consumer interest in nutrient-rich products. Eastern, Europe, and the Middle East have grown in popularity in recent years, as supermarkets stock a wide variety of supplements from around the world.

Key Takeaways from the Creatine Supplement Market Report-

The global creatine supplement market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 923 million by 2033.

by 2033. Global demand for creatine supplements will likely soar at 13.0% CAGR over the forecast period.

CAGR over the forecast period. The United States is projected to hold a dominant value share of 23.5% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. Germany's creatine supplement market is projected to reach a value share of 12.0% by 2033.

by 2033. China is estimated to witness a value share of 12.0% during the projection period.



“Brands that invest in engaging with consumers to study their requirements are set to push demand. These are expected to study factors such as the shifting preference for clean labels and organically sourced ingredients. Start-ups are anticipated to provide customized products according to specific protein intake ratios.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

Alzchem Group, Muscle Feast, BioTrust, ON (Optimum Nutrition), Raw Barrel, N& R Industries, Merck KGaA, Tradichem, Central Drug House (CDH), Shanghai Biosundrug, Spectrum Chemical MFG CORP, and Bactolac Pharmaceutical are key creatine supplement manufacturers listed in the report. These companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They would also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

For instance,

In December 2020 , Prorganiq, a leading health and fitness product manufacturer in India, introduced a wide range of supplements infused with creatine monohydrate. It is set to enhance endurance development and assist in lowering tiredness.

, Prorganiq, a leading health and fitness product manufacturer in India, introduced a wide range of supplements infused with creatine monohydrate. It is set to enhance endurance development and assist in lowering tiredness. In 2020, Optimum Nutrition announced plans to capitalize on a global initiative to encourage fitness in the United States. This initiative will include funding gyms and delivering products to hospitals.

Get More Valuable Insights into Creatine Supplement Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global creatine supplement market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033. The study incorporates compelling insights on the creatine supplement market based on form (liquid, powder, tablet, capsules ), end-use (men, women, senior citizens), and sales channel (convenience store, specialty store, pharmacy store, online retail) across several regions.

Key Companies Profiled

Alzchem Group

Muscle Feast

BioTrust

ON (Optimum Nutrition)

Raw Barrel

N& R Industries

Merck KGaA

Tradichem

Central Drug House (CDH)

Shanghai Biosundrug

Spectrum Chemical MFG CORP

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Creatine Supplement Market Outlook by Category

By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Tablet

Capsules

By End-use:

Men

Women

Senior Citizens

Others

By Sales Channel:

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy Stores

Online Retail

Other Sales Channels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



