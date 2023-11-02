Fortified Insight Emerges: Unveiling a New Brand Lighting the Way Towards Unlocking the Power of Data

FORT MILL, SC, USA, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting move that further solidifies their commitment to pioneering advancements in the data and technology landscape, Fortified proudly announces the launch of Fortified Insight, which launched to the public early October 2023.

Building upon the exceptional reputation and experience of Fortified Data, this new brand emerges as a beacon of innovation, optimization, intelligence and efficiency, poised to revolutionize the way we harness and utilize data for business advancement. Leveraging the strength and expertise of its sibling company, Fortified Insight is set to redefine the industry with its cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled insights, establishing a new standard for excellence and growth.

Fortified Insight’s launch is a strategic response to the evolving needs and demands of the data-driven world. In an era where data is not just a resource, but an asset to help drive business decisions, the team at Fortified recognized the importance of creating tools for businesses that solely focus on unlocking the profound potential of data.

With a distinguished track record in providing innovative data management solutions, Fortified understands that a specialized approach is essential to meet the expanding market’s expectations for sophisticated tools that provide a clear look into the efficiency of data. Fortified Insight was conceived to cater specifically to this demand, driven by a passion for harnessing the power of data and transforming it into actionable knowledge for organizations of all sizes and industries.

With the launch of Fortified Insight, Fortified is also proud to share its flagship product, Fortified WISdom™. WISdom is set to revolutionize the way organizations view their data. This cutting-edge platform integrates advanced analytics and machine learning to provide holistic, real-time understanding of data – enabling businesses to make decisions around operations, finances, and overall growth.

By consolidating data from various sources and delivering actionable insights in an intuitive manner, Fortified WISdom™ empowers businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly data-centric world. With WISdom at the forefront of their offerings, Fortified Insight is poised to set a new standard for data intelligence, driving success across the industries.

Starting as low as $69 per database instance per month, Fortified WISdom™ offers exceptional value for businesses of all sizes. Our competitive pricing model ensures that even small to medium enterprises can take advantage of this state-of-the-art data intelligence platform without breaking the bank. To make the process even more tailored to an organization's needs, our dedicated sales representatives are also available to guide teams through a demo of the platform before embarking on a 30-day free trial, ensuring that teams get the most out of Fortified WISdom™.

With Fortified WISdom™ now just a few clicks away, organizations can start on a journey to transform their data into actionable insights without the hassle of complex procurement procedures. Visit FortifiedInsight.com today to explore pricing options and take the first step towards unlocking the full potential of an organizatin's data assets.