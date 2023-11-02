Charm City Run to Move Annapolis and Timonium Locations in 2024

Charm City Run CEO & Founder Josh Levinson and his wife Kara Levinson in front of the flagship Charm City Run Timonium location.

Charm City Run is pleased to announce that it will be moving two of its most tenured locations in 2024, Annapolis and Timonium.

These significant store moves will allow us to more effectively serve our customers and present all the best products that Charm City Run has to offer.” — Tom Mansfield, Charm City Run President

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BALTIMORE, MD, 2023 November 2 – Charm City Run is pleased to announce that it will be moving two of its most tenured locations in 2024. After 22 years, Charm City Run will be moving its original Timonium location to 1313 York Road, Lutherville, MD. After 16 years in The Annapolis Town Center, Charm City Run will be moving its Annapolis location across the street to Forest Plaza.

“While reasons to move a location can vary, and the factors in these two decisions differ somewhat, the one overwhelming reason to move both stores, was space,” said Josh Levinson, Founder and CEO of Charm City Run. “Our customers deserve more of it and our dedicated staff needs the additional room to effectively serve our customers.”

Charm City Run Annapolis will move from its current 2,700 square foot space to a 4,000 square foot store at 87 Forest Plaza. The new location will feature additional fitting stations, more product offerings and additional backroom space to store inventory. Charm City Run Timonium will re-locate to a two-story space that will feature a greatly expanded parking lot, and additional room for more product and fitting stations. Timonium store square footage will increase from its current 4,000 square feet to 7,400 square feet.

“We believe these new locations will exude the same comfortable and welcoming environment our customers have come to expect when walking into a Charm City Run,” said Tom Mansfield, President of Charm City Run. “However, these significant moves will allow us to more effectively serve our customers and present all the best products that Charm City Run has to offer.”

Charm City Run Annapolis plans to open in Forest Plaza in Winter 2024 and Charm City Run Timonium plans to open at 1313 York Road in Summer 2024. SM+P Architects is designing both locations and Constantine Commercial Construction is performing all build-out work for both locations.

About Charm City Run

Charm City Run is a Maryland family-owned and operated Running & Walking Specialty Company that is committed to fitting every customer in the "right" shoe. Charm City Run has eight retail locations throughout Maryland and Delaware and was founded with the opening of the Timonium location in 2002. Since its founding, Charm City Run has created a nonprofit foundation, a race training business, and a race/events company. Its mission is to inspire and move the human spirit one sole at a time.

Visit www.charmcityrun.com to learn more.