Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,573 in the last 365 days.

Crafting Success: My Community Made Achieves 85% Sales Surge in October After Site Transformation

Homepage Image Post Redesign

Homepage Image Post Redesign

With improvements to the look and feel of the site, the new handmade selling platform My Community Made, gained a significant increase in sales in October.

WALES, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Community Made, the transaction fee-free handmade marketplace, is among the new arrivals in the handmade marketplaces space in recent years. Its growth can be attributed to a focus on handmade products, top-quality human customer support, and a commitment to creating a marketplace free of transaction fees.

Having recently surpassed 5,000 users, the website underwent a substantial redesign, transforming its outdated appearance and simplifying the user interface significantly. These updates extended beyond aesthetics; they streamlined the shipping system to provide precise automated shipping estimates for all sellers on the platform. Additionally, issues related to loading speed have been resolved, and the passive advertising system, which automatically boosts traffic to vendor products throughout the site, has been improved.

Operated by Fisher Tech Solutions LLC, a small web development company led by a dedicated husband-and-wife team, the site offers weekly updates that are communicated to sellers through the My Community Made YouTube Channel.

Edward Fisher
Fisher Tech Solutions LLC
+1 774-452-5647
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Crafting Success: My Community Made Achieves 85% Sales Surge in October After Site Transformation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more