Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Overview 2023-2027: Growth Drivers, Major Players And Key Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2023, the global pharmaceutical drugs market is embarking on an extraordinary journey, poised to expand from $1,136.23 billion in 2022 to $1,199.86 billion in 2023, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This phenomenal growth is not a transient event; the pharmaceutical drugs market is anticipated to surge to $1,848.49 billion by 2027, with a projected CAGR of 11.4%. This upward trajectory is fueled by the growing awareness of the benefits of immunization and vaccination.



Championing Global Immunization

The growth of the pharmaceutical drugs market is significantly influenced by the escalating awareness of the advantages of immunization and vaccination. The World Health Organization (WHO) is at the forefront of efforts to bolster global immunization through the Global Immunization Vision and Strategy (GIVS). This strategic vision aims to reinforce routine immunization, mitigate morbidity and mortality caused by vaccine-preventable diseases, and assist countries in immunizing a larger population with a wider array of vaccines.

For example, in April 2021, the United Nations, a US-based intergovernmental organization, along with other agencies, launched the Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) during the World Immunization Week. This initiative is dedicated to fulfilling the UN-mandated Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) 3, which centers on achieving Good Health and Well-being.

Leading Industry Players

In the global pharmaceutical drugs market, key players are steering the industry's course. These prominent companies include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxosmithKline

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co

CJ Corp

Pioneering 3D Printing Technology

Pharmaceutical drugs manufacturers are pioneering the use of 3D printing technology within the drug manufacturing process. This innovative technique amalgamates inkjet printing and UV curing to produce solid oral dosage forms of drugs. Such developments are especially advantageous for patients who experience difficulties in swallowing their medication, which can impact adherence to treatment regimens.

Numerous companies are actively introducing 3D printing technology into the pharmaceutical drugs market. For example, in 2022, CurifyLabs, a pharmaceutical customization technology developer based in Finland, formed a partnership with food printing firm Natural Machines, with the aim of introducing an affordable drug 3D printer technology. The collaboration is set to bring a unique "medicine-as-a-service" concept for pharmacy compounding to the market.

A Multifaceted Market Landscape

The global pharmaceutical drugs market is thoughtfully segmented across various parameters:

Type: Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs. Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels. Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration. Drug Classification: Branded Drugs and Generic Drugs.

In conclusion, the pharmaceutical drugs market is ascending to new heights driven by the growing awareness of the pivotal role immunization plays in public health. Understanding the core drivers of this growth is essential for stakeholders seeking to maximize the opportunities that this expanding pharmaceutical drugs market offers.

