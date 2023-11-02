MatrixCare’s Electronic Health Record Platform to Deliver Operational Efficiency and Improved Clinical Outcomes Across 140 Saber Healthcare Group Affiliated Communities

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatrixCare, a leader in out-of-hospital healthcare technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its relationship with Saber Healthcare Group affiliated Communities. Saber-affiliated 140 long-term care facilities (“Communities”) will transition to MatrixCare’s Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution, enabling even greater collaboration, integration, and scale efficiencies, ultimately providing a better care delivery experience for all. The decision to expand this collaboration follows realized improvements in the Communities’ operations through the use of MatrixCare’s advanced clinical and compliance tools.



"A year ago, the Communities would have firmly rejected the idea of changing their EHR. However, their pursuit of a more adaptable solution, with a company committed to advancing its core technologies, drove them to this transition," said Chris Lukezic, Director of Clinical Informatics at Saber.

The seamless collaboration with MatrixCare's team, along with their specialized focus on change management, eased the journey for Saber-affiliated Communities during this major software transition.

“MatrixCare faced the challenge of rapidly proving their capabilities,” said Bill Weisberg, president of Saber Healthcare Group. “MatrixCare's reporting and customizable dashboards provide Community staff with remote access to vital information. The Communities are excited about their collaboration.”

An industry leader in interoperability, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of facility-based and home-based care organizations to improve provider efficiencies and promote a better quality of life for the people they serve. Its robust EHR platform delivers enterprise financial software, advanced analytics, integrated partner solutions, and AI-driven automation to help providers connect and collaborate across the care continuum to optimize outcomes and successfully manage risk in out-of-hospital care delivery.

“Providers today are faced with a myriad of challenges that make achieving quadruple aims a difficult endeavor,” said Bharat Monteiro, General Manager, Senior Living and Long-term Care at MatrixCare. “We are privileged to have been selected as the Communities’ core technology provider, and we are committed to helping them achieve their mission. We are confident our collaboration will power the re-imagination of out-of-hospital care and drive innovation in our organizations and the industry as a whole.”

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare provides software solutions in out-of-hospital care settings. As the multiyear winner of the Best in KLAS award for Long-Term Care Software and Home Health and Hospice EMR, MatrixCare is trusted by thousands of facility-based and home-based care organizations to improve provider efficiencies and promote a better quality of life for the people they serve. As an industry leader in interoperability, MatrixCare helps providers connect and collaborate across the care continuum to optimize outcomes and successfully manage risk in out-of-hospital care delivery. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit www.matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Krista Gugliotti

Krista.Gugliotti@matrixCare.com