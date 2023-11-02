Rogers Proudly Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Vancouver

Company to give away hundreds of premium seats with national contest for Vancouver and Toronto shows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. announced today it is the proud presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Swift will be performing on December 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at BC Place and the company will be giving away premium seats for fans across Canada.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to Vancouver, giving fans the experience of a lifetime,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “Rogers is all about connecting Canadians and bringing them the best content and best experiences, and Taylor is simply the best.”

In addition to Vancouver, Rogers is the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto, where Taylor will be performing six shows at the newly renovated Rogers Centre in Toronto on November 14-16 and November 21-23, 2024.

As the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada, Rogers will give Canadians access to premium tickets in both Toronto and Vancouver. More details will be announced soon about how fans across Canada can win tickets courtesy of Rogers.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the hottest ticket in town and we will be running a national contest for fans to get some of the best seats in the house in both Vancouver and Toronto,” said Tweddle.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for the newly added Vancouver shows

Fans can register HERE through November 4th at 5pm PT. Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue at the start of this Verified Fan Onsale, and others may be admitted off a wait list if currently available inventory remains. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Additional information can be found HERE .

Rogers Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto and Vancouver is produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).



TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

CANADIAN DATES

DATE CITY VENUE November 14 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 15 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 21 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 22 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre November 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre December 6 Vancouver, B.C. BC Place December 7 Vancouver, B.C. BC Place December 8 Vancouver, B.C. BC Place



About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

Rogers Media Contact

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338