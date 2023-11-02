Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,565 in the last 365 days.

Rogers Proudly Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Vancouver

Company to give away hundreds of premium seats with national contest for Vancouver and Toronto shows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. announced today it is the proud presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Vancouver. Swift will be performing on December 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at BC Place and the company will be giving away premium seats for fans across Canada. 

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to Vancouver, giving fans the experience of a lifetime,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “Rogers is all about connecting Canadians and bringing them the best content and best experiences, and Taylor is simply the best.”

In addition to Vancouver, Rogers is the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto, where Taylor will be performing six shows at the newly renovated Rogers Centre in Toronto on November 14-16 and November 21-23, 2024. 

As the presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada, Rogers will give Canadians access to premium tickets in both Toronto and Vancouver. More details will be announced soon about how fans across Canada can win tickets courtesy of Rogers.   

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is the hottest ticket in town and we will be running a national contest for fans to get some of the best seats in the house in both Vancouver and Toronto,” said Tweddle.  

Verified Fan Registration is now open for the newly added Vancouver shows
Fans can register HERE through November 4th at 5pm PT. Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue at the start of this Verified Fan Onsale, and others may be admitted off a wait list if currently available inventory remains. Fans selected to get access to the sale will receive a unique access code and link via text message the day prior to their Verified Fan Onsale. Additional information can be found HERE.  

Rogers Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Toronto and Vancouver is produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).   

  
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR  
CANADIAN DATES  

DATE   CITY   VENUE  
November 14   Toronto, ON   Rogers Centre  
November 15   Toronto, ON   Rogers Centre  
November 16   Toronto, ON   Rogers Centre  
November 21   Toronto, ON   Rogers Centre  
November 22   Toronto, ON   Rogers Centre  
November 23   Toronto, ON   Rogers Centre  
December 6   Vancouver, B.C.   BC Place  
December 7   Vancouver, B.C.   BC Place  
December 8   Vancouver, B.C.   BC Place  

    
About Rogers Communications Inc.  
Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.    

For more information:  
Rogers Media Contact  
media@rci.rogers.com  
1-844-226-1338


Primary Logo

You just read:

Rogers Proudly Presents Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Vancouver

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more