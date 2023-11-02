Shirofune Leverages Automated Budget Tools to Enhance Newegg’s Return on Ad Spend

Revolutionizing ROI: Shirofune's Automated Budget Tools Boost Newegg Profits

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shirofune , the leading digital advertising automation management tool, today announced its successful partnership with Newegg Commerce , a global ecommerce leader for technology products. Through its innovative solutions, Shirofune has not only streamlined the advertising processes but has also significantly increased ROI, affirming its position as an invaluable partner for Newegg in driving profitability and success in the competitive digital marketplace.



During Summer 2023, Shirofune analyzed the performance of Newegg’s multichannel advertising. Shirofune found that there was an opportunity to improve advertising performance within the budget by dynamically adjusting the target ROAS according to the budget. Under the fixed Target ROAS, Newegg ad campaigns were running out of budget during the efficient acquisition period from 10 p.m. to midnight. By precisely adjusting the target ROAS accordingly, Shirofune was able to help Newegg consistently maintain campaign delivery during that critical period, increasing consumer clicks by 18% and reaping a 10% increase in performance with Shirofune’s auto budgeting/bidding, resulting in substantial monthly savings. Shirofune looks to further improve long-term performance and profits for Newegg by running its ads based on Lifetime ROAS instead of traditional one-time ROAS.

Furthermore, by integrating Google Analytics 4, Shirofune was able to accurately assess the advertising performance of Google and Microsoft. This enabled a side-by-side evaluation of both platforms, allowing for optimal budget allocation decisions to be made.

“Newegg is the largest web-only consumer electronics retailer in North America, but as with any business, boosting return customers as well as new user acquisition is a never-ending process,” said Shirofune Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi. “Our proprietary human intelligence-powered automation tool provides automatic campaign optimization, deep analysis for adjusting digital advertising campaigns to improve performance and return on ad spend, and we hope this case study for Newegg effectively shows how it can benefit other clients.”

"Our partnership with Shirofune enhanced our digital advertising strategy. Shirofune's innovative automated budget tools have not only delivered substantial monthly savings but have also significantly boosted our return on ad spend. In a competitive digital marketplace, Shirofune has proven to be an invaluable partner in our pursuit of profitability and success,” Jeff Lin, Sr Director, Business Intelligence, Newegg.

Amid an increasingly competitive advertising market, Shirofune has become the industry’s leading digital ad automation management tool by saving significant money and time for clients by simplifying and automating the complex process of digital advertising operations.

Shirofune launched in North America this February after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, where it has captured a 91% market share and is used by leading advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, California, near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com .

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

