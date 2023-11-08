Bad Rabbit Pictures and Movipods Announce the Launch of the Age of Prophecy Podcast

Age of Prophecy

Bad Rabbit Pictures teams up with Veteran filmmaker Mike Burns and Movipods to bring an epic space-opera to life.

…a compelling sci-fi tale we believe will captivate audiences.” — Mike Burns

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Rabbit Pictures, a Virginia Beach-based digital studio, is excited to partner with Mike Burns and Movipods, to unveil a brand new Science Fiction universe.

Age of Prophecy – Doom of Aladfar, will captivate audiences with its riveting storytelling, bringing a unique blend of House of the Dragon meets Foundations to the podcast world. Age of Prophecy – Doom of Aladfar is the first installment in a series charting events leading to humanity’s arrival on a remote planet, and their unveiling of a ground-breaking experiment called, Earth.

The protagonist, Zira, is a spirited and determined teenager destined to destroy her civilization. After a deadly assault on the monarchy, she is plunged into a world rife with secrets and murder. Behind a power struggle lies a sinister spectre, and Zira holds the key to unveiling a dark chapter in humanity’s history. As she begins her tale, Zira reminds us “Your myths were born from MY history.”

BACKGROUND

(i) Bad Rabbit Pictures is a small-digital studio catering to screenwriters and novelists, by adapting their work into an animated presentation, and/or material to complement their pitch package. The Company's Intellectual Property - The Anuk Chronicles, serves as the foundation for the Age of Prophecy saga.

“We are excited to embark on this creative journey with Movipods. Our goal is to offer a fresh and immersive experience to Science Fiction and Fantasy fans everywhere.” – Abdur R Mohammed.

(ii) Mike Burns is a veteran Filmmaker/Producer and Director, who has worked with A-list talent such as Bruce Willis, Nicholas Cage, John Travolta, and more. He is the founder of Movipods, and a Grammy nominated music producer.

"We are delighted to premiere Age of Prophecy as one of our flagship releases this year on our network. Abdur has created an epic tale of humanity’s origins, and a power struggle that ultimately leads to the formation of what we know as Atlantis. We are confident this is just the beginning of a successful partnership with Abdur and his franchise.” – Mike Burns.

RELEASE DATE & AVAILABILITY

Age of Prophecy - Doom of Aladfar is scheduled for release on November 14th., 2023. It will be accessible on all podcast streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Pandora, Amazon, and Spotify.

Movipods is an incubator for creative storytellers. They specialize in turning screenplays, books, and musical works into epic audio plays.

Bad Rabbit Pictures and Movipods will use the fiction/podcast platform as a “stepping stone,” a first step if you will, towards releasing Age of Prophecy, and The Anuk Chronicles, as a live action series..

We invite you to explore the rich world of Age of Prophecy, and Movipods' growing list of dramas and musicals. Step into our world, and set your imagination free.

