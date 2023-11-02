DHEC Awards Twelve South Carolina Schools as ‘Champions of the Environment’

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 2, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Twelve South Carolina schools were recently awarded grants that will support the education of the next generation of environmental stewards statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today.

The “Champions of the Environment” awards are issued each school year to foster environmental education and action in South Carolina’s classrooms from kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers apply for grant funding by outlining a proposed educational project that focuses on pollution or waste reduction, water or energy efficiency, or preservation of natural areas. The grant program is sponsored by DHEC, Dominion Energy and Sylvamo, with assistance from the Environmental Education Association of South Carolina.

“DHEC is dedicated to supporting education and awareness about South Carolina’s environment, and programs like Champions of the Environment help us instill knowledge and respect for our state’s natural resources,” said Myra Reece, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs. “With the help of our great partners, we look forward to the many projects Champions of the Environment will support in classrooms across the state for years to come.”

DHEC started Champions of the Environment in 1993 with the goal of encouraging, enabling, and recognizing youth environmental education projects that develop awareness, promote behavior change, or improve and protect our water, air, and land.

This year, 11 schools were awarded $2,500 and one school was awarded $1,500. This year’s projects include gardens and habitat restoration, and several also focus on cultural awareness and community involvement.

“We’re especially pleased that several rural schools received awards this year,” said Amanda Ley, DHEC coordinator for the Champions of the Environment program. “Funding from the Champions program provides these schools environmental education opportunities that may not otherwise be available.”

The 2023-24 Champions of the Environment winners are below.

$2,500 winners:

Academy for the Arts, Science, and Technology, Horry County

R.B. Stall High School, Charleston County

Loris Middle School, Horry County

St. John Catholic School, Charleston County

Starr-Iva Middle School, Anderson County

Busbee Creative Arts Academy, Lexington County

South Conway Elementary School, Horry County

Nation Ford High School, York County

Forts Pond Elementary School, Lexington County

D.R. Hill Middle School, Spartanburg County

Reuben Elementary School, Newberry County

$1,500 winner:

Riverview Charter School, Beaufort County

For more information, including descriptions of each winning project and eligibility requirements for next year’s grant funding, visit scdhec.gov/champions.