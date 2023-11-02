Medical Bed Market Poised for Sustainable Growth, Targeting US$ 5,469.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rapid expansion of China's private healthcare industry has generated a significant demand for top-tier medical equipment, particularly specialized medical beds. Private hospitals and clinics are competing to attract patients by offering high-quality services and cutting-edge medical facilities. This surge in demand for advanced medical equipment underscores the growing importance of the private healthcare sector in China and its commitment to providing excellent patient care.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical bed market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,469.0 million by 2033, having surpassed US$ 3,611.9 million in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the medical bed market share is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly crucial in the healthcare sector. Manufacturers of medical beds are researching eco-friendly materials and sustainable design approaches. Hospitals and healthcare institutions are progressively looking for beds with a lower environmental effect aligned with larger sustainability aims.

Hybrid beds are likely to become common in the coming years. Hybrid medical beds combine classic characteristics with cutting-edge innovations such as built-in patient lifts. These beds are intended to make patient transfers within healthcare institutions more efficient. Hybrid beds improve safety and efficiency in healthcare settings by decreasing physical strain on both patients and caregivers during transfers.

In the medical bed industry, predictive maintenance is highly valued. Predictive maintenance system continuously analyzes the status of medical bed components. The technology can forecast when maintenance or repairs are required by evaluating sensor data. This proactive strategy cuts down on bed downtime, protects patient safety, and decreases disruptions in healthcare delivery.

Medical beds with biohazard precautions are being created in response to health catastrophes such as pandemics. Containment curtains and negative pressure devices are included in these beds to safeguard healthcare personnel and limit the spread of infectious illnesses. They give an extra layer of security in high-risk healthcare settings.

"Sustainability is paramount, with eco-friendly materials and designs becoming the norm. Regional firms are taking against global behemoths, and collaborations with healthcare institutions are pushing personalization. This surge indicates a future in which medical beds improve patient care and correspond with a more sustainable and patient-centered healthcare landscape,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 2,998.6 million.

The market size expanded at a 3.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 3,482.6 million.

The intensive care application segment will thrive at a 4.4% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The electric beds segment will flourish at a 4.8% CAGR through 2033.

The medical bed market in the United States will rise at a 3.8% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The medical bed market in India will thrive at a 5.4% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The medical bed market in China will flourish at a 6.1% CAGR through 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

The medical bed market is undergoing a tremendous revolution, which is being driven by innovation, sustainability, and cooperation. Through IoT and AI, leading manufacturers are transforming hospital beds into smart, networked care hubs.

Manufacturers need to constantly enhance the features and functionality of beds to make them more accessible and inexpensive to healthcare practitioners. Moreover, emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are expected to offer significant growth potential. The need for medical beds will grow as these regions' healthcare infrastructure improves and their populations age.

Medical Bed Market Report Coverage:

Attributes Details Medical Bed Market Size, 2022 US$ 3,482.6 million Medical Bed Market Size, 2023 US$ 3,611.9 million Medical Bed Market Size, 2033 US$ 5,469.0 million Value CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.2 %

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In March 2023, the Middle East opened a prominent hospital in Tehran. The Mahdi Clinic Hospital includes 1,000 beds.

Godrej & Boyce debuted Acura, a line of hospital beds, in January 2021 through its business subsidiary Godrej Interio.

Key Players:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Drive Medical

Stryker Corporation

ArjoHuntleigh

Gendron Inc

Graham Field Health Products, Inc.

Hard Manufacturing Co

Umano Medical

Transfer Master

American Medical Equipment (AME)

ProBed Medical

Getinge AB

Paramount Bed Holdings

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Narang Medical

Medical Bed Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Acute Care Beds

Long-term Care Beds

Psychiatric Care Beds

Maternity Beds

Others



By Bed Type:

Manual Beds

Electric Beds

Semi-electric Beds



By Usage:

Intensive Care

Non-intensive Care

By End-user:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



